PSG Join Race For Wantaway Liverpool Star Sadio Mane Amid Bayern Munich's Bid to Lure Him to Germany

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) may have succeeded in keeping Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes after signing a multi-million dollar agreement but the Ligue 1... 02.06.2022, Sputnik International

PSG have joined the race for wantaway Liverpool forward Sadio Mane with the Senegalese looking forward to a new challenge away from Anfield during the 2022-23 season, German tabloid Bild reported.Mane, whose contract with the Reds expires in June next year, has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich.The Bavarians are making all possible efforts to bring Mane on board as a replacement for their star man Robert Lewandowski who has made it clear that his time at the club is up.But PSG could spoil Bayern's plan as they are willing to offer him a significant hike over his current salary at Liverpool.In comparison to the German club, PSG have a big purse and are known for going all out to secure the services of a player they want to sign. A case in point is the recent episode of Kylian Mbappe making a U-turn on a reported move to Real Madrid.Coming back to Mane's association with Liverpool, the 30-year-old arrived at the club from Southampton in 2016 before becoming one of the best players there.In 196 appearances for the Reds, Mane has scored 90 goals across competitions and won every domestic tournament that is there to be won, including the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup.Besides, he was one of the key figures in Liverpool's Champions League triumph in 2019, when Jurgen Klopp's men defeated Tottenham in an all-English final at Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

