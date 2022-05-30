https://sputniknews.com/20220530/son-of-a-btch-real-madrid-supporters-slam-kylian-mbappe-after-transfer-u-turn-1095875689.html

'Son of a B*tch!': Real Madrid Supporters Slam Kylian Mbappe After Transfer U-Turn

Kylian Mbappe was all set to join Real Madrid earlier this month. According to several reports from both France and Spain, the World Cup winner had even agreed... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

The widespread anger that Kylian Mbappe caused among Real Madrid supporters in recent days was on full display on Sunday as they were seen insulting France's black superstar during a victory parade organised to celebrate the team's record-extending 14th Champions League triumph during the weekend. Carlo Ancelotti's men made their return to the Spanish capital after producing a clinical display of defence against English heavyweights Liverpool, accomplishing a 1-0 win over them in the final of Europe's elite club competition at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday.But as Karim Benzema and his colleagues were sharing their happiness of capturing the coveted title with the club's admirers, they realised Mbappe's decision to reject Real for PSG had hurt a majority of the Madrid faithful.As Real's Champions League-winning squad waved at the large gathering from the stage, the function was interrupted multiple times as the Los Blancos supporters shouted "Kylian Mbappe, son of a b**ch".About 10 days ago, the 23-year-old footballer announced that he had put pen to paper on a three-deal with the Ligue 1 winners, meaning he would stay with the Parisians till 2025.Before his surprise decision to stick with PSG, Mbappe was widely expected to join the European champions as he has long desired to play for Cristiano Ronaldo's former club.But after he chose PSG over Madrid, he was labelled a betrayer.Still, Mbappe stated that his dream of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu is very much alive and there's every possibility he could move to Madrid in the future.

