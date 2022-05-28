International
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/watch-stunning-drone-footage-of-stade-de-france-venue-of-this-seasons-champions-league-final-1095843208.html
WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Stade de France, Venue of This Season's Champions League Final
WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Stade de France, Venue of This Season's Champions League Final
The Champions League is often regarded as the "ultimate trophy" in football. Some footballers even believe that winning Europe's premier club tournament is... 28.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-28T09:33+0000
2022-05-28T09:33+0000
sport
sport
sport
liverpool
real madrid
champions league
champions league
final
karim benzema
jurgen klopp
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103008/37/1030083787_0:254:4928:3026_1920x0_80_0_0_7389df87bc7a5d535fb82b1454bd52bd.jpg
Jurgen Klopp's men will collide with Karim Benzema and his teammates as the Reds take on the present La Liga holders in the Champions League final in Paris. Mohamed Salah and Co will look to avenge their 2018 loss to the Spanish Galacticos, as Carlo Ancelotti's boys will be eyeing a record 14th European crown.Ahead of the blockbuster final, YouTube channel Football Flyover released breathtaking drone footage of the Stade de France, the arena where the final between the Reds and Los Blancos will take place.A user called the video "amazing" and another commented, "stunning and beautiful at the same time".The iconic stadium was completed in 1998, just a few months before that year's World Cup. It is at present the seventh-largest football ground in Europe and can hold up to 80,698 people.It has hosted several iconic football events, including the 1998 World Cup final between France and Brazil followed by two Champions League finals, won by Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively in 2000 and 2006.
liverpool
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103008/37/1030083787_278:0:4651:3280_1920x0_80_0_0_6af8d29e105d23c9224de93e477a559b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, sport, sport, liverpool, real madrid, champions league, champions league, final, karim benzema, jurgen klopp, mohamed salah, carlo ancelotti, stade de france, drone, drone, drone

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Stade de France, Venue of This Season's Champions League Final

09:33 GMT 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / FRANCK FIFE Spectators gather on the pitch of the Stade de France stadium following the friendly football match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on November 13, 2015, after a series of gun attacks occurred across Paris as well as explosions outside the national stadium where France was hosting Germany
Spectators gather on the pitch of the Stade de France stadium following the friendly football match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on November 13, 2015, after a series of gun attacks occurred across Paris as well as explosions outside the national stadium where France was hosting Germany - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
© AFP 2022 / FRANCK FIFE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
The Champions League is often regarded as the "ultimate trophy" in football. Some footballers even believe that winning Europe's premier club tournament is tougher than capturing the FIFA World Cup. On Saturday, English heavyweights Liverpool will take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in this season's Champions League final.
Jurgen Klopp's men will collide with Karim Benzema and his teammates as the Reds take on the present La Liga holders in the Champions League final in Paris.

Mohamed Salah and Co will look to avenge their 2018 loss to the Spanish Galacticos, as Carlo Ancelotti's boys will be eyeing a record 14th European crown.

Ahead of the blockbuster final, YouTube channel Football Flyover released breathtaking drone footage of the Stade de France, the arena where the final between the Reds and Los Blancos will take place.

A user called the video "amazing" and another commented, "stunning and beautiful at the same time".
The iconic stadium was completed in 1998, just a few months before that year's World Cup. It is at present the seventh-largest football ground in Europe and can hold up to 80,698 people.
It has hosted several iconic football events, including the 1998 World Cup final between France and Brazil followed by two Champions League finals, won by Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively in 2000 and 2006.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала