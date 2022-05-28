WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Stade de France, Venue of This Season's Champions League Final
© AFP 2022 / FRANCK FIFE Spectators gather on the pitch of the Stade de France stadium following the friendly football match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on November 13, 2015, after a series of gun attacks occurred across Paris as well as explosions outside the national stadium where France was hosting Germany
The Champions League is often regarded as the "ultimate trophy" in football. Some footballers even believe that winning Europe's premier club tournament is tougher than capturing the FIFA World Cup. On Saturday, English heavyweights Liverpool will take on Spanish giants Real Madrid in this season's Champions League final.
Jurgen Klopp's men will collide with Karim Benzema and his teammates as the Reds take on the present La Liga holders in the Champions League final in Paris.
Mohamed Salah and Co will look to avenge their 2018 loss to the Spanish Galacticos, as Carlo Ancelotti's boys will be eyeing a record 14th European crown.
Ahead of the blockbuster final, YouTube channel Football Flyover released breathtaking drone footage of the Stade de France, the arena where the final between the Reds and Los Blancos will take place.
A user called the video "amazing" and another commented, "stunning and beautiful at the same time".
The iconic stadium was completed in 1998, just a few months before that year's World Cup. It is at present the seventh-largest football ground in Europe and can hold up to 80,698 people.
It has hosted several iconic football events, including the 1998 World Cup final between France and Brazil followed by two Champions League finals, won by Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively in 2000 and 2006.