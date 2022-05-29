International
LIVE: Israelis Hold 'Flag March' in Jerusalem Commemorating Seizure of Old City
https://sputniknews.com/20220529/uk-ambassador-to-france-supports-uefa-probe-into-champions-league-final-unrest-1095862283.html
UK Ambassador to France Supports UEFA Probe Into Champions League Final Unrest
UK Ambassador to France Supports UEFA Probe Into Champions League Final Unrest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings welcomed on Sunday the decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to launch an... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-29T14:28+0000
2022-05-29T14:28+0000
uk
france
uefa
uefa champions league
real madrid
liverpool fc
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:192:2048:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9d889b9a923f78bd9a3e4ddd0edafb.jpg
Earlier in the day, UEFA said that it would launch an investigation into the unrest during the Champions League final match, which took place at the Stade de France stadium in Paris on Saturday. The association added that the investigation would be carried out with the participation of the French authorities and police, as well as the French Football Federation."Commiserations to @LFC [Liverpool Foorball Club], after a valiant performance in the #UCLfinal [UEFA Champions League Final]. Disturbed by events before the game and welcome @UEFAcom commitment to investigate: we need to establish the facts," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.On Saturday, the French police fired tear gas at fans of the UK Liverpool, trying to break into the Stade de France stadium during the Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to the security problems.
https://sputniknews.com/20220528/videos-uefa-to-investigate-alleged-use-of-tear-gas-amid-chaos-at-champions-league-final-1095853911.html
france
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081971192_0:0:2048:1536_1920x0_80_0_0_d4552827bc3f28c588345a5f55c9d615.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, france, uefa, uefa champions league, real madrid, liverpool fc

UK Ambassador to France Supports UEFA Probe Into Champions League Final Unrest

14:28 GMT 29.05.2022
© Sputnik / Oxana BobrovitchFrench police
French police - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.05.2022
© Sputnik / Oxana Bobrovitch
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings welcomed on Sunday the decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to launch an investigation into the unrest ahead of the Champions League final match in Paris.
Earlier in the day, UEFA said that it would launch an investigation into the unrest during the Champions League final match, which took place at the Stade de France stadium in Paris on Saturday. The association added that the investigation would be carried out with the participation of the French authorities and police, as well as the French Football Federation.
Liverpool fans stand outside unable to get in in time leading to the match being delayed prior to the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on May 28, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.05.2022
VIDEOS: UEFA to Investigate Fake Tickets, Use of Tear Gas Amid Chaos at Champions League Final
Yesterday, 22:44 GMT
"Commiserations to @LFC [Liverpool Foorball Club], after a valiant performance in the #UCLfinal [UEFA Champions League Final]. Disturbed by events before the game and welcome @UEFAcom commitment to investigate: we need to establish the facts," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.
On Saturday, the French police fired tear gas at fans of the UK Liverpool, trying to break into the Stade de France stadium during the Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to the security problems.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала