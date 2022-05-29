https://sputniknews.com/20220529/uk-ambassador-to-france-supports-uefa-probe-into-champions-league-final-unrest-1095862283.html

UK Ambassador to France Supports UEFA Probe Into Champions League Final Unrest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Ambassador to France Menna Rawlings welcomed on Sunday the decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to launch an... 29.05.2022, Sputnik International

Earlier in the day, UEFA said that it would launch an investigation into the unrest during the Champions League final match, which took place at the Stade de France stadium in Paris on Saturday. The association added that the investigation would be carried out with the participation of the French authorities and police, as well as the French Football Federation."Commiserations to @LFC [Liverpool Foorball Club], after a valiant performance in the #UCLfinal [UEFA Champions League Final]. Disturbed by events before the game and welcome @UEFAcom commitment to investigate: we need to establish the facts," the ambassador wrote on Twitter.On Saturday, the French police fired tear gas at fans of the UK Liverpool, trying to break into the Stade de France stadium during the Champions League final match between Liverpool and Real Madrid. The match started with a 37-minute delay due to the security problems.

