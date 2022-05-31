https://sputniknews.com/20220531/robert-lewandowski-pushes-for-barcelona-deal-amid-widespread-anger-over-his-remarks-at-bayern-1095899236.html
Robert Lewandowski Pushes for Barcelona Deal Amid Widespread Anger Over His Remarks at Bayern Munich
Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich have been associated with each other since 2014. But the talismanic striker's relationship with the Bundesliga champions...
Robert Lewandowski and Bayern Munich have been associated with each other since 2014. But the talismanic striker's relationship with the Bundesliga champions has been strained in recent weeks after the Polish captain made his views clear about leaving the club.
Robert Lewandowski
is making all efforts for a transfer to Barcelona ahead of next season, after making a bombshell announcement on Monday in which he claimed that he was on his way out of the Allianz Arena, Spanish outlet Marca reported.
"My time at Bayern is over," Lewandowski said during a press conference held ahead of Poland's Nations League game on Wednesday.
"I don't see any possibility to continue my career in this club, based on what we could see in the last couple of weeks. Bayern are a serious club so I hope they won’t keep me just because they can," he added.
While the 33-year-old football star's contract with the Bavarians runs until June 2023, he has put a lot of pressure on the German giants to let him leave the club in the summer.
Lewandowski's current stance, however, came after Bayern Munich
did not start negotiations over extending his contract for a prolonged period.
Bayern greats Lothar Matthaus and Stefan Effenberg
even slammed the club's top management for their lackadaisical attitude and while the discussions eventually began, they came to a dead-end due to Lewandowski's demands.
Yet Bayern were trying to find a middle ground as they did not want to lose their most prolific scorer.
But the Warsaw-born footballer's recent statement has caused widespread anger at Bayern with club CEO, former German legend, Oliver Kahn, slamming him for his remarks.
"I can't tell you why Robert chose this way of communicating his situation," Kahn told German TV station Sport 1. "Public statements like that get you nowhere," he concluded.
As per Marca, Lewandowski's comments, however, have delighted Barcelona as the Catalans are the frontrunners to lure the two-time FIFA player of the year to Camp Nou.
The Blaugrana have even estimated that his arrival could cost them anywhere between $37.5 to $43 million.