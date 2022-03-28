International
Robert Lewandowski Agrees Terms With Barcelona, Could Join Club in Summer - Spanish Media
Robert Lewandowski Agrees Terms With Barcelona, Could Join Club in Summer - Spanish Media
Alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific scorers in football in recent times. The Polish striker has... 28.03.2022, Sputnik International
Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has agreed to join Barcelona ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, the Spanish outlet Sport has reported.According to the publication, a personal agreement between the 33-year-old footballer and the Catalan club has been reached.The same media outlet claims that the Blaugrana have even estimated his price and they assume that the cost of bringing the Poland skipper to Camp Nou would be around $66 million.With Barca's debt still hovering well over the $1 billion mark, the Catalonia-based side has taken a cost effective route to minimise their problems, going all out to sign players who have become free agents or could move to Spain on a free transfer.A case in point was the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and of Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of whom have made a significant contribution to the club's recent revival.Aubameyang, in particular, has been the main figure in lifting Xavi Hernandez's men from the doldrums, as they are now back in the top 3 in La Liga and recently annihilated archrivals Real Madrid 4-0 in the same competition.Though Lewandowski's contract with the Bavarians will only expire in June of next year, talks between the talismanic striker and the club have been stalled for some months now.Barcelona's management believes that a deal for him with Bayern could turn out to be far more economical, considering he's just five months shy of his 34th birthday.While there's no doubt about the Warsaw-born football star's class, and dedication to the sport, Bayern have not given any positive signals about his future at the Allianz Arena.
Robert Lewandowski Agrees Terms With Barcelona, Could Join Club in Summer - Spanish Media

06:35 GMT 28.03.2022
Bayern's Robert Lewandowski celebrates his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and SC Freiburg in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021
Alongside Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski has been one of the most prolific scorers in football in recent times. The Polish striker has been the key man for Bayern Munich, leading them to European glory in 2020 before securing their ninth consecutive title in the Bundesliga last season.
Bayern Munich superstar Robert Lewandowski has agreed to join Barcelona ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season, the Spanish outlet Sport has reported.

According to the publication, a personal agreement between the 33-year-old footballer and the Catalan club has been reached.

The same media outlet claims that the Blaugrana have even estimated his price and they assume that the cost of bringing the Poland skipper to Camp Nou would be around $66 million.

With Barca's debt still hovering well over the $1 billion mark, the Catalonia-based side has taken a cost effective route to minimise their problems, going all out to sign players who have become free agents or could move to Spain on a free transfer.

A case in point was the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal and of Adama Traore from Wolverhampton Wanderers, both of whom have made a significant contribution to the club's recent revival.

Aubameyang, in particular, has been the main figure in lifting Xavi Hernandez's men from the doldrums, as they are now back in the top 3 in La Liga and recently annihilated archrivals Real Madrid 4-0 in the same competition.

Though Lewandowski's contract with the Bavarians will only expire in June of next year, talks between the talismanic striker and the club have been stalled for some months now.
Barcelona's management believes that a deal for him with Bayern could turn out to be far more economical, considering he's just five months shy of his 34th birthday.
While there's no doubt about the Warsaw-born football star's class, and dedication to the sport, Bayern have not given any positive signals about his future at the Allianz Arena.
