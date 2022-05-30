https://sputniknews.com/20220530/hardik-pandya-celebrates-gujarat-titans-ipl-title-win-with-wife-natasa-video-breaks-the-internet-1095870871.html

Hardik Pandya Celebrates Gujarat Titans IPL Title Win With Wife Natasa, Video Breaks the Internet

Throughout the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya left former cricketers in awe with his calm demeanour on the pitch. The... 30.05.2022, Sputnik International

Captain Hardik Pandya was the main man in the Gujarat Titans' historic IPL triumph over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday night, having taken three wickets for 17 runs and scoring a crucial 34 out of 30 balls with the bat.After Shubhman Gill sealed a famous seven-wicket win for the debutant IPL side, having chased down their target of 131 in 18.1 overs, Pandya junior's emotions came out in front as he became the first Indian skipper to clinch the coveted trophy in his maiden season.As Gill smashed a six to complete what turned out to be a clinical win for Gujarat, Hardik was seen making his way onto the field after sharing a few fist-pumps with his colleagues in the team's dugout.After reaching the middle of the ground, Hardik gave a long and emotional hug to his wife Natasa Stankovic, a Serbian actress, who looked emotional as well. Now a video of Hardik and Natasa, celebrating Gujarat's IPL title triumph together is going viral on the internet."Hardik hugged Natasa after winning and she seemed to be crying," a fan wrote on Twitter. "Thank you for winning the trophy for Natasa," another said."Hardik Pandya 2.0 reason is his wife Natasha," a third argued referring to the cricketer's renaissance after a back surgery that nearly cost him his place in the national team.After joining the elite group of Indian skippers that have won the IPL title, featuring MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir, Hardik would be back in action early next month when the Men in Blue would face the South Africans in a T20I series at home.

