'Greatest Captain': Fans Pay Tribute to MS Dhoni as Legendary Cricketer Relinquishes CSK Leadership

Widely regarded as one of the greatest captains of all time, Mahendra Singh (MS) Dhoni was the epitome of success on a cricket field, winning the 2007 T20 and... 24.03.2022

On Thursday, M.S. Dhoni quit as skipper of CSK, handing the reins to his trusted lieutenant, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.CSK tweeted the announcement, before confirming that the wicketkeeper-batter will remain a part of their scheme this season and after that, as well.According to former cricketers and game pundits, Dhoni's decision to step down from Chennai's leadership role is the end of an era, as he was the man who led them to four trophies in the IPL (2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021).The Ranchi-born batsman was appointed CSK's captain in the very first year of the IPL in 2008 and had been in charge of the franchise since that time.As CSK made it official that Dhoni will no longer be the captain of the Tamil Nadu-based team, tributes from his supporters started pouring in on social media as they hailed his leadership for CSK's success in the cash-rich league. Others called him a "life jacket in a drowning boat", taking a sly dig at CSK's troubles with match-fixing during their initial years.There were some who declared Dhoni to be the 'greatest captain in the history of cricket'.There was another section of fans, who claimed that his "legacy" would be tough to replicate by anyone, while a few dubbed his captaincy as "poetic", considering he won the IPL title in his maiden year in 2008 and ended it in the same way, bagging the trophy again last year.Dhoni captained CSK in 204 matches, winning 121 and losing 81, while one game ended in no result. His winning percentage of 59.6 is the second-best in the competition, behind only Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper's 59.68.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

