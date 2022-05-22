https://sputniknews.com/20220522/us-foreign-policy-advisor-warns-against-further-nato-expansion-1095704808.html

US Foreign Policy Advisor Warns Against Further NATO Expansion

US Foreign Policy Advisor Warns Against Further NATO Expansion

The US preliminary expressed readiness to approve the NATO membership bids filed by Finland and Sweden last week. The two states decided to rescind their... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T18:58+0000

2022-05-22T18:58+0000

2022-05-22T18:58+0000

us

nato

ukraine

russia

finland

sweden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/10/1082090658_0:105:2000:1230_1920x0_80_0_0_d292cc6ab0c7610b3b9730de8ab7c763.jpg

The US Senate, which will be tasked with approving NATO membership bids by Finland and Sweden in the near future, should think twice before doing so, a long-term foreign policy advisor for the US Congress, Diana Ohlbaum, has stated in an op-ed for the Hill.According to Ohlbaum, NATO expansion might greatly worsen the situation in Europe and increase chances of a global conflict. She goes on to say that while the desire to expand NATO was a natural response to the actions of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is not in the interest of the US, western states, or other countries.The veteran congressional advisor called the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO "short-sighted and dangerous" and stressed that they will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine, strip Putin of end-game options and increase the possibility of the use of tactical nuclear armaments that may prompt a global exchange of nukes.Ohlbaum further pointed out that the US strategy in Ukraine is already creating unnecessary risks. Despite the fact that ending the conflict is supposed to be a priority for Washington, currently policy does quite the opposite, the foreign policy advisor claimed, by shipping more weapons to Ukraine, supplying it with intelligence to strike Russians and whipping up rhetoric.The advisor further noted that accepting Finland and Sweden’s NATO bids would only raise the stakes for Russia in its operation and make it difficult to de-escalate, especially as western weapons shipments embolden Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to expand demands for restarting peace talks.Ohlbaum stressed that instead of adding two more members to NATO and doubling its border with Russia, the US and the world needs a new security architecture that not just Europe, but eventually Russia, could be part of. The advisor further suggested that Ukraine, Finland and Sweden's NATO membership should be on the negotiating table with Moscow as part of broader effort to stop the conflict, while addressing "Russia’s legitimate security concerns".Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/thats-the-real-world-fmr-us-ambassador-to-russia-says-us-was-lying-to-ukraine-about-nato-bid-1095678504.html

ukraine

finland

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/0d/1093831826_0:0:216:216_100x100_80_0_0_e3f43a960af0c6c99f7eb8ccbf5f812c.jpg

us, nato, ukraine, russia, finland, sweden