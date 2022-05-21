https://sputniknews.com/20220521/biden-pushes-for-finland-and-sweden-to-join-nato-1095676161.html

Biden Pushes for Finland and Sweden to Join NATO

Biden Pushes for Finland and Sweden to Join NATO

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel reporting its first case of Monkeypox, Biden backing Finland... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-21T05:06+0000

2022-05-21T05:06+0000

2022-05-21T10:06+0000

radio sputnik

the backstory

fusion gps

gop

monkeypox

world health organization (who)

hate crimes

ukraine

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/15/1095676101_0:0:1245:700_1920x0_80_0_0_24ba417591ab932c3415fda465174ecd.png

Biden Pushes for Finland and Sweden to Join NATO On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel reporting its first case of Monkeypox, and the WHO calling for an emergency meeting on Monkeypox.

GUESTScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Madison Cawthorn Taken Out by GOP, Nina Jankowicz, and The WHO MeetingThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Pennsylvania Elections, Thom Nickels Running as a Republican, and Democrats Losing CredibilityIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the threat of lawsuits, Joe Biden visits Japan, and Republicans attack their party. Scottie talked about the GOP and how they undermined the Madison Cawthorn election in North Carolina. Scottie spoke about the damage John McCain did to the Republican party and the "ultra MAGA'' label by the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Dr. Oz, Democrat-run cities in America, and Americans without a political home. Thom explained his win as a Republican committeeperson and the immorality in mainstream politics. Thom discussed the history of the Democrats and their origins with the KKK.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

radio sputnik, the backstory, fusion gps, gop, monkeypox, world health organization (who), hate crimes, ukraine, аудио, radio