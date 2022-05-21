https://sputniknews.com/20220521/biden-pushes-for-finland-and-sweden-to-join-nato-1095676161.html
Biden Pushes for Finland and Sweden to Join NATO
On today's episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel reporting its first case of Monkeypox, Biden backing Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, and the WHO calling for an emergency meeting on Monkeypox.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel reporting its first case of Monkeypox, and the WHO calling for an emergency meeting on Monkeypox.
GUESTScottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Madison Cawthorn Taken Out by GOP, Nina Jankowicz, and The WHO MeetingThom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Pennsylvania Elections, Thom Nickels Running as a Republican, and Democrats Losing CredibilityIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the threat of lawsuits, Joe Biden visits Japan, and Republicans attack their party. Scottie talked about the GOP and how they undermined the Madison Cawthorn election in North Carolina. Scottie spoke about the damage John McCain did to the Republican party and the "ultra MAGA'' label by the Biden administration.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Dr. Oz, Democrat-run cities in America, and Americans without a political home. Thom explained his win as a Republican committeeperson and the immorality in mainstream politics. Thom discussed the history of the Democrats and their origins with the KKK.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
05:06 GMT 21.05.2022 (Updated: 10:06 GMT 21.05.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Israel reporting its first case of Monkeypox, Biden backing Finland and Sweden's NATO membership, and the WHO calling for an emergency meeting on Monkeypox.
Scottie Nell Hughes - Journalist, Former RT News Anchor, and Political Commentator | Madison Cawthorn Taken Out by GOP, Nina Jankowicz, and The WHO Meeting
Thom Nickels – Author, Journalist | Pennsylvania Elections, Thom Nickels Running as a Republican, and Democrats Losing Credibility
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the threat of lawsuits, Joe Biden visits Japan, and Republicans attack their party. Scottie talked about the GOP and how they undermined the Madison Cawthorn election in North Carolina. Scottie spoke about the damage John McCain did to the Republican party and the "ultra MAGA'' label by the Biden administration.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Thom Nickels about Dr. Oz, Democrat-run cities in America, and Americans without a political home. Thom explained his win as a Republican committeeperson and the immorality in mainstream politics. Thom discussed the history of the Democrats and their origins with the KKK.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.