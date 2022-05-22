https://sputniknews.com/20220522/donkeys-tail-russian-mfa-spokeswoman-blasts-mcfaul-for-lying-about-ukraine-nato-admission-1095695735.html

'Donkey's Tail': Russian MFA Spokeswoman Blasts McFaul for Lying About Ukraine NATO Admission

'Donkey's Tail': Russian MFA Spokeswoman Blasts McFaul for Lying About Ukraine NATO Admission

Earlier this week, McFaul participated in a Munk Debates event and was asked by a Harvard professor whether US officials lied to Kiev when they supported... 22.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-22T04:18+0000

2022-05-22T04:18+0000

2022-05-22T04:17+0000

russia

us

ukraine

ukraine crisis

nato

nato expansion

michael mcfaul

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/16/1095695871_0:0:3121:1756_1920x0_80_0_0_2f93f40f4d46a86278dd12ce1f5a02d3.jpg

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took to Telegram on Saturday night to address a recent admission by former US Ambassador in Moscow Michael McFaul that saw the ex-official admit to lying about a prominent foreign policy issue.The spokeswoman recalled the quote from the German classic fairytale "Town Musicians of Bremen" 1973 Soviet rendition "On the Trail of the Bremen Town Musicians" in which a band, disguised as foreign musicians, distracts the crowd, while a Troubadour rescues his sweetheart from the King's captivity and the two of them leave.Despite McFaul's remark that the promise to accept Ukraine in NATO was indeed a lie, the Ukrainian parliament - the Verkhovna Rada - voted to abandon the country's non-bloc status in 2014, officially stating that Kiev would seek a membership in the military alliance.In February 2019, the parliament adopted amendments to the country's constitution, securing its course towards the European Union and NATO.Still, experts emphasized that Ukraine could not claim membership in the military bloc in the coming decades, especially while issues of territorial integrity continued to exist for Ukraine and the conflict with the breakaway republics of Donbass continued.US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin previously detailed in April that the possibility of Ukraine joining the alliance is not even being considered by officials. However, the Pentagon chief did stress that NATO would not abandon its "open door" policy. He did not rule out that in the future Kiev could try to join the organization again. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, has previously admitted that "Kiev has heard about open doors for years," but in reality the country cannot enter there.

https://sputniknews.com/20220521/thats-the-real-world-fmr-us-ambassador-to-russia-says-us-was-lying-to-ukraine-about-nato-bid-1095678504.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

russia, us, ukraine, ukraine crisis, nato, nato expansion, michael mcfaul, russian foreign ministry, maria zakharova