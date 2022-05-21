https://sputniknews.com/20220521/thats-the-real-world-fmr-us-ambassador-to-russia-says-us-was-lying-to-ukraine-about-nato-bid-1095678504.html

‘That’s the Real World’: Fmr. US Ambassador to Russia Says US Was Lying to Ukraine About NATO Bid

Despite the fanfare surrounding US President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Finland and Sweden joining NATO, the fate of the Nordic countries’ applications remains... 21.05.2022, Sputnik International

As Finland and Sweden seek approval from NATO’s 30 member-states, questions and concerns have arisen about Ukraine being afforded a similar opportunity within the coming years in an effort to expand the alliance’s influence amid heightened regional tensions with Russia, which has been vocal about its security needs.During the most recent iteration of the semi-annual Munk Debates, Harvard international affairs professor Stephen Walt highlighted that throughout 2021, the US was cheerleading for Ukraine to join NATO, despite Russia’s longstanding opposition to NATO expansion.As the crowd erupted with laughter, Walt took things a step further and inquired whether this was common practice for diplomats like McFaul.Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen, Denmark, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he was “confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland to join the NATO family.”The Turkish president maintains that Stockholm and Helsinki’s applications will be blocked due to their harboring of independence- and autonomy-seeking Turkish Kurdish groups that Ankara classifies as terrorists–such as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and those who follow Fethullah Gulen.Additionally, both Nordic nations have maintained their 2019 arms embargo on Ankara.While the Kremlin remains opposed to the expansion of military infrastructure via NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Finland and Sweden’s decision to join the alliance was not a direct threat (although it could trigger a response all the same).

