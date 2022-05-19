https://sputniknews.com/20220519/metropolitan-police-conclude-partygate-investigation-issuing-126-fines-1095628630.html
Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines
Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines
Earlier, it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those that have been fined over the... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-19T09:56+0000
2022-05-19T09:56+0000
2022-05-19T10:13+0000
london
uk
boris johnson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095628630.jpg?1652955228
The investigation into so-called "partygate" scandal - coronavirus lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street and around Whitehall - has concluded, the Met Police has announced.A total of 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been made by Scotland Yard to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations as a result of Operation Hillman.53 of those who received referrals were men and 73 were women, stated the force, adding that some people received more than one FPN.The referrals relate to events that took place on eight dates:The Met added that of the referrals, all either have resulted or will do so in a FPN being issued.
https://sputniknews.com/20220426/sue-grays-final-findings-on-partygate-reportedly-likely-to-be-ready-by-late-may--1095062708.html
london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
london, uk, boris johnson
Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines
09:56 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 19.05.2022)
Being updated
Earlier, it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those that have been fined over the Scotland Yard "partygate" probe .
The investigation into so-called "partygate" scandal - coronavirus lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street and around Whitehall - has concluded, the Met Police has announced
.
A total of 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been made by Scotland Yard to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches
of COVID-19 regulations as a result of Operation Hillman.
53 of those who received referrals were men and 73 were women, stated the force, adding that some people received more than one FPN.
The referrals relate to events
that took place on eight dates:
The Met added that of the referrals, all either have resulted or will do so in a FPN being issued.