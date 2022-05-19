https://sputniknews.com/20220519/metropolitan-police-conclude-partygate-investigation-issuing-126-fines-1095628630.html

Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines

Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines

Earlier, it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those that have been fined over the... 19.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-19T09:56+0000

2022-05-19T09:56+0000

2022-05-19T10:13+0000

london

uk

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1095628630.jpg?1652955228

The investigation into so-called "partygate" scandal - coronavirus lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street and around Whitehall - has concluded, the Met Police has announced.A total of 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been made by Scotland Yard to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations as a result of Operation Hillman.53 of those who received referrals were men and 73 were women, stated the force, adding that some people received more than one FPN.The referrals relate to events that took place on eight dates:The Met added that of the referrals, all either have resulted or will do so in a FPN being issued.

https://sputniknews.com/20220426/sue-grays-final-findings-on-partygate-reportedly-likely-to-be-ready-by-late-may--1095062708.html

london

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

london, uk, boris johnson