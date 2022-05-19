International
BREAKING: Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines
Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines
Metropolitan Police Conclude Partygate Investigation, Issuing 126 Fines
The investigation into so-called "partygate" scandal - coronavirus lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street and around Whitehall - has concluded, the Met Police has announced.A total of 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been made by Scotland Yard to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations as a result of Operation Hillman.53 of those who received referrals were men and 73 were women, stated the force, adding that some people received more than one FPN.The referrals relate to events that took place on eight dates:The Met added that of the referrals, all either have resulted or will do so in a FPN being issued.
09:56 GMT 19.05.2022 (Updated: 10:13 GMT 19.05.2022)
Earlier, it was announced that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were among those that have been fined over the Scotland Yard "partygate" probe .
The investigation into so-called "partygate" scandal - coronavirus lockdown-breaking gatherings in Downing Street and around Whitehall - has concluded, the Met Police has announced.
A total of 126 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) have been made by Scotland Yard to the ACRO Criminal Records Office for breaches of COVID-19 regulations as a result of Operation Hillman.
53 of those who received referrals were men and 73 were women, stated the force, adding that some people received more than one FPN.
The referrals relate to events that took place on eight dates:
20 May 2020
18 June 2020
19 June 2020
13 November 2020
17 December 2020
18 December 2020
14 January 2021
16 April 2021
Sue Gray’s Report on ‘Partygate’ Might Be Ready ‘By Late May’
26 April, 09:09 GMT
The Met added that of the referrals, all either have resulted or will do so in a FPN being issued.
