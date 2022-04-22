https://sputniknews.com/20220422/boris-johnsons-ally-compares-him-to-jesus-in-trying-to-defend-pm-over-partygate-row-1094974683.html

Boris Johnson's Ally Compares Him to Jesus in Trying to Defend PM Over 'Partygate' Row

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently under fire after being fined by the Metropolitan Police over parties at 10 Downing Street during the coronavirus... 22.04.2022, Sputnik International

One of Boris Johnson's Tory allies has denounced his fellow Conservative MPs for failing to stand by the prime minister and offered a bizarre comparison to illustrate his point.While Burns did not directly compare Johnson to Jesus, the parallel was spotted by many Twitter users and UK media outlets, particularly The Daily Mail.Burns' defence comes as Boris Johnson continues to weather the "partygate" storm, with the UK parliament triggering an investigation into him in order to determine whether he misled MPs over partying in Downing Street during the lockdown.Before the probe was triggered, Johnson offered a "wholehearted apology" to Parliament for partying in No 10 and assuring he believed that he did nothing wrong back at the time.But the mea culpa did not appear to melt all hearts in the Parliament, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer blasting Johnson as "a man without shame" and calling on him to resign.Starmer was not alone, with even the PM's fellow Tories urging the Johnson to step down. The prime minister is reluctant to do so, however, pointing to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the impact it has on the United Kingdom.Johnson became arguably the first British prime minister to have broken the law when in office after that the Met police handed him a £50 fine over the surprise birthday bash at Downing Street organised by his wife Carrie. Some observers believe more such fines are on their way as the investigation into the "Partygate" continues.

