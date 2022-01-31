Registration was successful!
Live Video: UN Security Council Holds Meeting on Ukrainian Crisis
Johnson Pledges Change Following Interim 'Partygate' Report
Johnson Pledges Change Following Interim 'Partygate' Report
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged changes to how Downing Street is run following the release of an "update" on the 'Partygate' probe.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged changes to how Downing Street is run following the release of an "update" on the 'Partygate' probe.Johnson issued an apology for the affair in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon — and promised reforms to address her criticisms. "I get it and I will fix it," he said."Firstly I want to say sorry," Johnson said. "I am sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and sorry for the way this matter has been handled.""We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices — not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel," he added."While the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray's report, I of course accept Sue Gray's general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now," Johnson saidHe said it was time to sort out what Gray "rightly calls the fragmented and complicated leadership structures of Downing Street."He pledged to create an "Office of the Prime Minister" with its own permanent secretary. But opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer repeated his demand for Johnson to resign, claiming: "There can be no doubt that the prime minister is now subject to criminal investigation." Johnson hit back that the report contained "nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense he has just spoken," adding that as a former director of public prosecutions, Starmer should know better than to pre-empt a police probe.
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/probe-reveals-serious-violations-during-some-no-10-gatherings-involving-johnson-amid-lockdown-1092640501.html
boris johnson, uk

Johnson Pledges Change Following Interim 'Partygate' Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged changes to how Downing Street is run following the release of an "update" on the 'Partygate' probe.
Johnson issued an apology for the affair in the House of Commons on Monday afternoon — and promised reforms to address her criticisms. "I get it and I will fix it," he said.
"Firstly I want to say sorry," Johnson said. "I am sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and sorry for the way this matter has been handled."
"We asked people across this country to make the most extraordinary sacrifices — not to meet loved ones, not to visit relatives before they died, and I understand the anger that people feel," he added.
"While the Metropolitan Police must yet complete their investigation, and that means there are no details of specific events in Sue Gray's report, I of course accept Sue Gray's general findings in full, and above all her recommendation that we must learn from these events and act now," Johnson said
He said it was time to sort out what Gray "rightly calls the fragmented and complicated leadership structures of Downing Street."
He pledged to create an "Office of the Prime Minister" with its own permanent secretary.
Probe Reveals ‘Serious Violations’ During Some No 10 Gatherings Involving Johnson Amid Lockdown
But opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer repeated his demand for Johnson to resign, claiming: "There can be no doubt that the prime minister is now subject to criminal investigation."
Johnson hit back that the report contained "nothing to substantiate the tissue of nonsense he has just spoken," adding that as a former director of public prosecutions, Starmer should know better than to pre-empt a police probe.
