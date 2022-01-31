https://sputniknews.com/20220131/probe-reveals-serious-violations-during-some-no-10-gatherings-involving-johnson-amid-lockdown-1092640501.html

Probe Reveals ‘Serious Violations’ During Some No 10 Gatherings Involving Johnson Amid Lockdown

British government officials showed "failures of leadership" in allowing staff to socialise at Downing Street during the COVID-19. 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

British government officials showed "failures of leadership" in allowing staff to socialise at Downing Street during the COVID-19.Senior civil servant Sue Gray's "update" on her overdue report into the so-called 'Partygate' row was short on specifics, instead focussing on general principles.The 12-page document was released on Monday afternoon, after being delivered to Prime Minister Boris Johnson that morning but ahead of his statement to the House of Commons scheduled for 3.30pm."At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings," Gray wrote in her summary."There were failures of leadership and judgement by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times," She added. "Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did."

