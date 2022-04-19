https://sputniknews.com/20220419/bojo-to-set-the-record-straight-as-he-faces-mps-first-time-since-being-fined-over-partygate-1094877619.html

BoJo to 'Set the Record Straight' as He Faces MPs First Time Since Being Fined Over Partygate

Last week, the UK prime minister confirmed that he had paid a police fine for attending a birthday gathering in the cabinet room in June 2020 during the... 19.04.2022

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to face lawmakers later on Tuesday for the first time since being fined as a result of the Metropolitan Police’s ongoing probe into the so-called partygate scandal pertaining to alleged social gatherings at Downing Street held between 2020 and 2021.The news outlet reports that Johnson is expected to set out his own vision of events related to the partygate as he faces accusations of hypocrisy for not following the lockdown rules and allegations of lying to MPs. Last week he told a press conference that reporters and MPs “are going to have to wait until I come to Parliament [on Tuesday] when of course I will set the record straight in any way that I can”.A key question during a parliamentary gathering may be whether Johnson misled MPs as reports of the Downing Street parties first emerged, when he told the House of Commons that no rules were broken.BoJo Set to Address Ukraine Crisis According to British media, Johnson is slated to address the Ukraine crisis, also mentioning his much-criticised plan to offshore illegal migrants to Rwanda and his visit to India scheduled for later in the week.Observers expect the UK prime minister to ramp up bellicose rhetoric against Russia during the Ukraine statement in a bid to avoid a no-confidence vote so as to go ahead with his job. Moscow launched a special operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February, following a request for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics amid intensifying attacks by the Ukrainian Army.Remarks by BoJo aides come after UK Energy Minister Greg Hands told Sky News on Monday that “The prime minister will have his say in parliament and will outline his version of events and face questions from MPs” during the Tuesday meeting.He spoke as Labour's Shadow Policing Minister Sarah Jones claimed in an interview with Sky News that the PM “lied repeatedly, he misled parliament, he's ripped up the ministerial code […] we have more fines potentially to come”.This followed unnamed sources being quoted by The Daily Mirror and The Guardian as saying that BoJo is bracing himself for three more police fines over breaching COVID lockdown rules at parties in Downing Street a few years ago.These social gatherings purportedly include a May 2020 summer party, a November 2020 gathering in Johnson's flat with his wife on the day of Dominic Cummings' departure, and a leaving do for Lee Cain, a senior aide, in Number 10 a day later, according to the sources. One of the sources suggested that the fines could prove "fatal" for the prime minister's career.The claims came after Johnson defied calls by the opposition to step down after he, along with his wife and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was fined by Scotland Yard last week for attending a lockdown-busting birthday party at Downing Street in June 2020.In subsequent televised remarks, he PM said that he "fully" respects the outcome of the police investigation and understands "the anger that many will feel" that he himself "fell short when it came to observing the very rules" that his government had introduced to protect the public from the coronavirus.Met Probe Into Partygate Row A current investigation by the Metropolitan Police was preceded by the publication in late January of the initial findings of senior civil servant Sue Gray's report on the partygate-related allegations. The Gray report pointed out that there were "failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office" and that "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place".As for the Met inquiry, it is dealing with 12 separate events, including six that Johnson is believed to have attended, such as a "bring your own booze" gathering in May 2020 and the PM's birthday celebrations in June 2020. The PM previously claimed that he had not broken the rules and considered the events as work-related. He reshuffled his senior staff following the publication of Gray's initial findings, but made it clear that he intends to carry on with his job.

