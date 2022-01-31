https://sputniknews.com/20220131/boris-johnson-receives-sue-gray-report-on-no-10-parties-violating-covid-restrictions-1092637829.html

UK PM Johnson Handed Sue Gray's Report on Claimed No. 10 Lockdown Parties

UK PM Johnson Handed Sue Gray's Report on Claimed No. 10 Lockdown Parties

Downing Street staff are alleged to have enjoyed wine and cheese in their offices and the Number 10 garden during the pandemic, when emergency laws severely... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-31T12:02+0000

2022-01-31T12:02+0000

2022-01-31T12:49+0000

uk

boris johnson

britain

great britain

lockdown

keir starmer

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092638560_0:0:3265:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_569660acb8a088d1306f6b96d31279ef.jpg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received the overdue report into alleged partying at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns.Civil servant Sue Gray delivered her eagerly-awaited 'Partygate' probe on Monday morning, more than a week after it was expected to be published."We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister," said a spokesman for the Cabinet Office.Johnson was set to make a statement on the report to the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday, while officials reportedly said the report would be published at some time in the afternoon."You're going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations" Johnson told reporters earlier when asked if he had broken his own rules. "But of course I stick absolutely to what I said in the past."But anonymous sources were already briefing journalists that the document had been purged of the most important details.Accusations flew last week that evidence of wrongdoing was being suppressed after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced an investigation into possible breaches of emergency laws by Downing Street staff — and asked Gray to minimise references to potential crimes.The claims, leaked via the media in weekly instalments for maximum political damage, are that Downing Street staff enjoyed wine and cheese in their offices and the Number 10 garden during the pandemic, when emergency laws severely limited socialising and family gatherings, banned hospital visits to sick relatives and forced pubs and restaurants to close.Leaving parties for staff were held — although reports of a disco in the basement with suitcases full of booze are yet to be confirmed — and Johnson presided via video link over a staff Christmas quiz in December 2020.Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer — a former director of public prosecutions —had been demanding the report's publication over the past fortnight — while pre-empting its findings with demands for Johnson to resign.But threats of a Tory backbench rebellion forcing a leadership election have receded since one of the plotter, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, defected to the opposition benches two weeks ago after reportedly lengthy secret negotiations with Labour.Johnson has already been trying to move on from the scandal by forging ahead with his post-Brexit policy agenda.

https://sputniknews.com/20220131/boris-johnson-reassured-he-wont-be-ousted-by-his-mps-after-publication-of-partygate-report-1092630271.html

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

uk, boris johnson, britain, great britain, lockdown, keir starmer, covid-19