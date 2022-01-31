Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/boris-johnson-receives-sue-gray-report-on-no-10-parties-violating-covid-restrictions-1092637829.html
UK PM Johnson Handed Sue Gray's Report on Claimed No. 10 Lockdown Parties
UK PM Johnson Handed Sue Gray's Report on Claimed No. 10 Lockdown Parties
Downing Street staff are alleged to have enjoyed wine and cheese in their offices and the Number 10 garden during the pandemic, when emergency laws severely... 31.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-31T12:02+0000
2022-01-31T12:49+0000
uk
boris johnson
britain
great britain
lockdown
keir starmer
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092638560_0:0:3265:1838_1920x0_80_0_0_569660acb8a088d1306f6b96d31279ef.jpg
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received the overdue report into alleged partying at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns.Civil servant Sue Gray delivered her eagerly-awaited 'Partygate' probe on Monday morning, more than a week after it was expected to be published."We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister," said a spokesman for the Cabinet Office.Johnson was set to make a statement on the report to the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday, while officials reportedly said the report would be published at some time in the afternoon."You're going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations" Johnson told reporters earlier when asked if he had broken his own rules. "But of course I stick absolutely to what I said in the past."But anonymous sources were already briefing journalists that the document had been purged of the most important details.Accusations flew last week that evidence of wrongdoing was being suppressed after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced an investigation into possible breaches of emergency laws by Downing Street staff — and asked Gray to minimise references to potential crimes.The claims, leaked via the media in weekly instalments for maximum political damage, are that Downing Street staff enjoyed wine and cheese in their offices and the Number 10 garden during the pandemic, when emergency laws severely limited socialising and family gatherings, banned hospital visits to sick relatives and forced pubs and restaurants to close.Leaving parties for staff were held — although reports of a disco in the basement with suitcases full of booze are yet to be confirmed — and Johnson presided via video link over a staff Christmas quiz in December 2020.Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer — a former director of public prosecutions —had been demanding the report's publication over the past fortnight — while pre-empting its findings with demands for Johnson to resign.But threats of a Tory backbench rebellion forcing a leadership election have receded since one of the plotter, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, defected to the opposition benches two weeks ago after reportedly lengthy secret negotiations with Labour.Johnson has already been trying to move on from the scandal by forging ahead with his post-Brexit policy agenda.
https://sputniknews.com/20220131/boris-johnson-reassured-he-wont-be-ousted-by-his-mps-after-publication-of-partygate-report-1092630271.html
britain
great britain
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
James Tweedie
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/1f/1092638560_534:0:3265:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e73396b2fa698f2a0db75f6f17a250b5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, boris johnson, britain, great britain, lockdown, keir starmer, covid-19

UK PM Johnson Handed Sue Gray's Report on Claimed No. 10 Lockdown Parties

12:02 GMT 31.01.2022 (Updated: 12:49 GMT 31.01.2022)
© REUTERS / POOLBritish PM Boris Johnson visits Tilbury Docks in Tilbury
British PM Boris Johnson visits Tilbury Docks in Tilbury - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
© REUTERS / POOL
Subscribe
James Tweedie - Sputnik International
James Tweedie
All materialsWrite to the author
Downing Street staff are alleged to have enjoyed wine and cheese in their offices and the Number 10 garden during the pandemic, when emergency laws severely limited socialising and family gatherings, banned hospital visits to sick relatives and forced pubs and restaurants to close.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received the overdue report into alleged partying at Downing Street during the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Civil servant Sue Gray delivered her eagerly-awaited 'Partygate' probe on Monday morning, more than a week after it was expected to be published.
"We can confirm that Sue Gray has provided an update on her investigations to the prime minister," said a spokesman for the Cabinet Office.
Johnson was set to make a statement on the report to the House of Commons at 3.30pm on Monday, while officials reportedly said the report would be published at some time in the afternoon.
"You're going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations" Johnson told reporters earlier when asked if he had broken his own rules. "But of course I stick absolutely to what I said in the past."
But anonymous sources were already briefing journalists that the document had been purged of the most important details.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Britain January 27, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2022
Boris Johnson 'Reassured' He Won't Be Ousted by His MPs After Publication of 'Partygate' Report
05:52 GMT
Accusations flew last week that evidence of wrongdoing was being suppressed after Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced an investigation into possible breaches of emergency laws by Downing Street staff — and asked Gray to minimise references to potential crimes.
The claims, leaked via the media in weekly instalments for maximum political damage, are that Downing Street staff enjoyed wine and cheese in their offices and the Number 10 garden during the pandemic, when emergency laws severely limited socialising and family gatherings, banned hospital visits to sick relatives and forced pubs and restaurants to close.
Leaving parties for staff were held — although reports of a disco in the basement with suitcases full of booze are yet to be confirmed — and Johnson presided via video link over a staff Christmas quiz in December 2020.
Opposition Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer — a former director of public prosecutions —had been demanding the report's publication over the past fortnight — while pre-empting its findings with demands for Johnson to resign.
But threats of a Tory backbench rebellion forcing a leadership election have receded since one of the plotter, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, defected to the opposition benches two weeks ago after reportedly lengthy secret negotiations with Labour.
Johnson has already been trying to move on from the scandal by forging ahead with his post-Brexit policy agenda.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese