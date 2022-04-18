https://sputniknews.com/20220418/mocking-churchill-bojo-is-fanning-ukraine-conflict-to-save-his-own-political-skin-observers-say-1094866652.html

Mocking Churchill: BoJo is Fanning Ukraine Conflict to Save His Own Political Skin, Observers Say

Mocking Churchill: BoJo is Fanning Ukraine Conflict to Save His Own Political Skin, Observers Say

The Sunday Times alleged that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson instigated one of the No 10 parties, on Friday 13 November 2020. However, Johnson is insisting he... 18.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-18T17:16+0000

2022-04-18T17:16+0000

2022-04-18T17:16+0000

uk

world

opinion

ukraine

boris johnson

partygate

winston churchill

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/09/1094626169_0:81:3001:1769_1920x0_80_0_0_8c664760e72deb411f876193d0c89c2a.jpg

"Before the Russian operation [in Ukraine] began, there were several moments in which it appeared that Tory MPs could force Boris Johnson to step down, within hours rather than days," says Nick Griffin, political analyst and former MEP. "The only reason he has clung on as PM has been the distraction of the war and especially of the fake news atrocity propaganda that is a recurring feature of UK foreign policy history."According to Griffin, "foreign policy sabre-rattling and warmongering is one of the oldest tricks in the book for governments in trouble at home."Leaks pertaining to BoJo's alleged breach of COVID lockdown rules caught the British press' headline in the beginning of this year. In January 2022, the premier offered apologies in the House of Commons for May 2020's "bring-your-own-booze" party. He paid a fine for one "Partygate" episode in the beginning of April and is likely to pay three more.In addition to this, Justice Minister David Wolfson tendered his resignation last week explaining that behaviour of the premier and others in Downing Street was "inconsistent with the rule of law." In his open letter to Johnson, Wolfson stated that one can credibly "defend democratic norms" abroad only if one adheres to the rule of law at home, in a reference to the Ukraine issue which is routinely exploited by BoJo amid the ongoing Partygate scandal.The British political analyst is by no means surprised by the fact that war headlines sound "more dramatic and compelling than illicit cakes and drinks parties." Therefore, it is very likely that the crisis in Ukraine will last longer than Partygate, which is close to becoming yesterday's news and a footnote in British political history, according to him.BoJo is Making Mock of a 'Wartime Leader'The Ukrainian narrative will save Boris Johnson for a very long time, according to Adriel Kasonta, a London-based foreign affairs analyst and former chairman of the International Affairs Committee at the Bow Group think tank. BoJo is not only trying to divert the public attention from the Partygate scandal but to portray himself as a new Winston Churchill-style wartime leader, the analyst remarks.According to Griffin, "the sight of Boris Johnson puffing himself up and making mock Churchillian statements to the House is utterly revolting": the crux of the matter is that BoJo is "promoting war in order to save his own political skin".Furthermore, Johnson's ardent support for Kiev is perfectly working in line with what is coming from Washington, D.C., remarks Kasonta, adding that the UK is in the process of having a trade deal with the United States."As the famous line goes, Britain doesn't have perpetual friends or perpetual enemies. Their interests are perpetual," says Kasonta. "[F]or the Tory party, especially after Brexit, the national interest of Global Britain is to strike a trade deal with the United States and in order to do so they have to be submissive towards the United States and do whatever the United States is doing."Therefore, the Tory party will not do anything against the United States and Johnson, especially as far as the Ukraine conflict is concerned, according to him.Hypocritical PolicyHowever, Johnson's hypocrisy is obvious since he is using the Ukraine crisis for domestic political goals and de facto undermining efforts to resolve the conflict by providing military aid and training to Kiev, according to the observers."It is utterly revolting to see Johnson and his allies encouraging the Kiev regime to continue its stubborn refusal to enter into serious negotiations to stop the war," says Griffin.Moreover, the UK and the US bear responsibility for the conflict's eruption, according to Kasonta.Prolonging the conflict is not in the best interests of ordinary Ukrainians or Europeans, since it may escalate into a major standoff if NATO powers continue to raise stakes, according to the analyst. Nevertheless, Washington and London are continuing to ramp it up, he notes."And as my good friend from Cato Institute Doug Bandow recently wrote for the American Conservative, Americans and British are willing to fight this war till the last Ukrainian," Kasonta says. "So it is very hypocritical. It is frightening, but this is perfectly in line with policies of Anglo-Saxon countries and Anglo-Saxon governments."

https://sputniknews.com/20220418/media-predict-triple-partygate-challenge-for-bojo-amid-reports-n10-instigated-at-least-one-party-1094844197.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

uk, world, opinion, ukraine, boris johnson, partygate, winston churchill, us