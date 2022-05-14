https://sputniknews.com/20220514/uk-cabinet-secretary-simon-case-fears-he-wont-escape-fine-over-partygate-scandal-report-says-1095504731.html

UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case Fears He Won't Escape Fine Over Partygate Scandal, Report Says

UK Cabinet Secretary Simon Case Fears He Won't Escape Fine Over Partygate Scandal, Report Says

The conservative government faced a serious backlash after reports suggested that mass events were held at Downing Street during the pandemic, when social... 14.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-14T07:41+0000

2022-05-14T07:41+0000

2022-05-14T07:41+0000

partygate

uk

boris johnson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0e/1095504838_0:149:3113:1900_1920x0_80_0_0_bb3f808b662611a0783d87acc4b3d52d.jpg

The head of the UK civil service, Simon Case, expressed fears he will face a fine over the partygate saga, which, according to an unnamed source, would make his job "untenable", the Financial Times reported.Case was present at multiple events, including the infamous surprise birthday party for Boris Johnson in June 2020, which occurred amid the harshest restrictions on social gatherings. This event resulted in Met police fining BoJo, as well as his wife Carrie Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak for their attendance.The cabinet secretary was not fined over the event, however, Case told the colleagues he is expecting to receive one, according to the Financial Times.However, the report suggested, that if BoJo is forced out of office, Case would likely to seek holding his position in order to ensure a smooth transfer of power.The report of Case's concerns come after the Metropolital Police issued 50 fines - in addition to the previous round of penalties - to those who breached COVID regulations by attending Downing Street parties. The names of those fined were not revealed, but No 10 confirmed that the prime minister is not among them this time. Previously, Johnson has already paid a £50 ($66) fine, becoming the first British PM to have broken the law while in office. The politician apologised for his mistakes, but insisted he had not knowingly breach the lockdown rules.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

partygate, uk, boris johnson