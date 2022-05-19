https://sputniknews.com/20220519/india-slams-wests-criticism-for-wheat-ban-reminds-of-covid-vaccines-discrimination--1095621968.html

India Slams West's Criticism For Wheat Ban, Reminds Of COVID Vaccines' 'Discrimination'

India's Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Vellamvelly Muraleedharan has staunchly defended New Delhi’s restrictions on the export of wheat which kicked in on 13 May. The minister reminded the US and western allies of the contentious role they had played in stockpiling millions of doses of COVID vaccines last year when there was a crippling shortage of jabs in the developing nations of Asia and Africa.Global wheat prices have spiked by more than 40 percent as a result of the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine and Russia together accounted for more than 30 percent of the global wheat supply before the start of Moscow's special military operation on 24 February. India is the second-largest producer of wheat in the world but its crops have suffered because the wheat-growing areas of the country suffered the hottest March on record in 122 years. Consequently, India's Commerce Ministry announced an "amendment" to the country's export policy on wheat on 13 May, that would "prohibit" exports to foreign countries for the sake of national "food security" and amid a "sudden spike in global prices".In a press release issued by the Indian embassy in Germany on 14 May, New Delhi clarified the amendment to its export policy would “not apply” in cases where “prior commitments” have been made by private players, as well as in cases where “permission has been granted” by the government to meet the “food security needs” of other countries.He added that India would still export food grains to countries which need them to “meet their food security demands”.Further, Muraleedharan called upon the global community to “appreciate adequately the importance of equity, affordability and accessibility when it comes to food grains”.In India, which faced a devastating second COVID wave in April-June period last year, the US’ apparent reluctance to release vaccines didn’t go down well with many people. Politicians from across the spectrum in India, as well as foreign policy observers, have accused the Biden administration of “undermining” the US-India strategic partnership by not exporting vaccines to India.“As for our track record of helping our partners in distress, even in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing conflicts, India has never been found wanting,” he said, adding that New Delhi has exported thousands of tonnes of wheat, rice, pulses and lentils to its neighbouring nations as well as to those in Africa.“We are also helping Sri Lanka, including with food assistance, during these difficult times,” he told the UN.Before India's export restrictions kicked in, New Delhi had set-up export targets for the ongoing year to 10 million tonnes from the seven million tonnes (approximately) it exported last year.However, the South Asian nation faced its hottest March in 122 years, a factor which affected the crop and led to an overall slump in the produce.

