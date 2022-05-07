https://sputniknews.com/20220507/indian-farmer-group-warns-of-domestic-blowbacks-as-new-delhi-scales-up-wheat-exports-1095326144.html

Indian Farmer Group Warns of 'Domestic Blowbacks' as New Delhi Scales up Wheat Exports



A leading Indian farmers’ group has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to impose some "checks and balances" on the export of wheat from the country in the coming months.Jai Kisan Andolan is one of the founding members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Unified Farmers’ Forum), an umbrella organisation which spearheaded countywide protests against three farm laws last year.India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported last month that the wholesale inflation and retail inflation for wheat in March 2022 was at 14 and 7 percent respectively, the highest since 2017. The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) Food Price Index, an indicator of food prices, averaged 158.5 points in April, after a record high of 159.3 in March.Lamba recalled a similar situation in 2005-2006, when New Delhi allowed private players to directly buy wheat from the farmer. The Food Corporation of India (FCI), the federal agency responsible for procuring wheat, was left with little wheat on the market and the government had to ultimately import the grain to meet the domestic shortfall.Conventionally, the government has been the primary procurer of wheat in India, buying the grain from the farmer at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The transaction is carried out at an agricultural market, or mandi. At present, the wheat sourced by the government is used to feed the poor through federal schemes which support nearly 800 million economically disadvantaged Indians.The comments by Lamba come as New Delhi tries to plug the shortfall in the global wheat supply caused by disruptions on account of the sanctions against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine.Reportedly, wheat supplies in nearly 55 nations have been hit and led governments to look for alternative exporters as Russia and Ukraine, two of the biggest grain exporters globally, face constraints in getting the crop to foreign markets. The projected combined global shortfall in wheat supply due to the Ukraine crisis is reportedly around 60 million tonnes.To capitalise on the crisis and benefit Indian wheat farmers, New Delhi has scaled up its export targets for the ongoing year to 10 million tonnes from the seven million tonnes (approximately) it exported last year. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal remarked last month that the quantity of wheat exported from India could even reach 15 million tonnes.The 'shrivelling' of wheat due to the onset of early summer (in March and April) in the northern Indian states of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, the biggest wheat producers in the country, have affected the crop output. The Indian Meteorological Department said this month that these parts of the country experienced the “hottest summer” in 122 years.In India, April is the harvesting season of the wheat crop, with the next harvest scheduled for April 2023.Additionally, the procurement of wheat directly from the farmer by private players driven by exporting the crop to maximise profits has affected the sourcing of wheat by FCI.In the state of Punjab, the government has halted the public sector procurement of wheat from agricultural markets, or mandis, due to shortages.However, the federal authorities are lagging their procurement targets in all the major wheat producing states. The DFPD says this is due to the effect of a heat wave on crop productivity, as well as private players lapping up the wheat directly from farmers at rates higher than the government-stipulated MSP.Overall, New Delhi has been forced to reduce its procurement targets by more than 50 percent to nearly 19 million tonnes, as per an official release.How Much Wheat Does Indian Gov’t Have in Reserves?Sudhanshu Pandey, a Secretary at India’s DFPD, said on 4 May that the FCI had wheat reserves of 19 million tonnes on 1 April, with another 19 million tonnes set to be procured this year. Around 30 million tonnes of this is expected to go towards PMGKY and other federal schemes to support the poor, as per Pandey.This would leave the FCI with around eight million tonnes of wheat reserves on 1 April, 2023. The official rules stipulate that the government must have reserves of at least 7.5 million tonnes on 1 April every year.Lamba from Jai Kisan Andolan, however, argues that the FCI’s procurement targets are still “far-fetched”.“In Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, many farmers have already sold their produce to private players, who are eyeing lucrative foreign markets rather than selling their wheat domestically or to the FCI,” Lamba underlines.

