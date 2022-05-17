https://sputniknews.com/20220517/us-wants-india-to-reconsider-its-wheat-export-restrictions-amid-sudden-spike-in-global-prices-1095560180.html

US Wants India to Reconsider Its Wheat Export Restrictions Amid 'Sudden Spike in Global Prices'

US Wants India to Reconsider Its Wheat Export Restrictions Amid 'Sudden Spike in Global Prices'

The global bushel prices have spiked by more than 40 per cent amid the Ukraine crisis. Ukraine and Russia together accounted for over 30 per cent of the global... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T06:08+0000

2022-05-17T06:08+0000

2022-05-17T06:26+0000

india

wheat

food security

us

russia

ukraine

g7

germany

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103945/18/1039451845_0:143:3792:2276_1920x0_80_0_0_feb7acc567e6709b01c89909ff2c69a2.jpg

The US has said that it wants India to “reconsider” restrictions it placed on the export of wheat, after New Delhi announced an “amendment” to its export policy on 13 May in view of “sudden spike in the global prices”.The remarks come ahead of an open debate on the link between Ukrainian conflict and food security on 19 May. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair the debate, Thomas-Greenfield previously announced.On Monday, US Agricultural Secretary Tom Vilsack also expressed “deep concern” over New Delhi’s wheat export curbs.The criticism of the India’s wheat export restrictions by the US comes days after the G7 grouping also slammed the Indian government’s decision. Germany’s Agriculture Minister Cem Ozdemir on Sunday (14 May) called upon India to “assume its responsibility as a G20 member”.Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been invited by Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz to attend the G7 Summit, an invitation extended during the Indian leader’s trip to Berlin this month.India, meanwhile, has rejected the criticism from its western partners, as it has argued that the restrictions on export of wheat are meant to keep its “food security” intact.New Delhi has argued that the decision to “regulate” wheat exports would not only help with its “food security” and check inflation, but also prevent hoarding by private players.Before the export restrictions kicked in, India had set-up export targets for the ongoing year to 10 million tonnes from the seven million tonnes (approximately) it exported last year.However, the South Asian nation faced its hottest March in 122 years, a factor which affected the crop and led to an overall slump in the produce.

india

ukraine

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Dhairya Maheshwari

Dhairya Maheshwari

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Dhairya Maheshwari

india, wheat, food security, us, russia, ukraine, g7, germany