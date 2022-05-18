International
https://sputniknews.com/20220518/council-of-europe-human-rights-chief-urges-london-not-to-extradite-julian-assange-to-us-1095598125.html
Council of Europe Human Rights Chief Urges London Not to Extradite Julian Assange to US
Council of Europe Human Rights Chief Urges London Not to Extradite Julian Assange to US
A UK court last month issued a formal order to extradite Julian Assange to face trial in the US. On 17 May around 200 Assange supporters rallied in London, as... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-18T08:26+0000
2022-05-18T08:47+0000
uk
us
julian assange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_0:195:3072:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_7ab41c60d881447856cde5c1ae7e0b9a.jpg
The UK has been urged not to extradite WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US. The request is contained in a letter dated 10 May addressed to Britain’s Interior Minister, Priti Patel, from the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic.Ahead of the impending decision on Julian Assange’s extradition, the Commissioner noted that the “wider human rights implications of doing so had not yet been adequately considered in the extradition proceedings.”Earlier on Tuesday, Assange's defense had filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the US.In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the US.
https://sputniknews.com/20220517/exposing-war-crimes-is-not-a-crime-assanges-supporters-protest-outside-uk-home-office-1095586772.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f18cbbb9cbf193b9f529bfc528b83a7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, us, julian assange

Council of Europe Human Rights Chief Urges London Not to Extradite Julian Assange to US

08:26 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 18.05.2022)
© AP Photo / Alastair GrantWikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange supporters hold placards as they gather outside Westminster Magistrates court In London, Wednesday, April 20, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.05.2022
© AP Photo / Alastair Grant
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Being updated
A UK court last month issued a formal order to extradite Julian Assange to face trial in the US. On 17 May around 200 Assange supporters rallied in London, as the WikiLeaks founder's wife said his lawyers had submitted arguments to Britain's interior minister urging her to block the extradition.
The UK has been urged not to extradite WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US. The request is contained in a letter dated 10 May addressed to Britain’s Interior Minister, Priti Patel, from the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic.
Ahead of the impending decision on Julian Assange’s extradition, the Commissioner noted that the “wider human rights implications of doing so had not yet been adequately considered in the extradition proceedings.”

"The broad and vague nature of the allegations against Mr Assange, and of the offences listed in the indictment, are troubling as many of them concern activities at the core of investigative journalism in Europe and beyond. Consequently, allowing Mr Assange’s extradition on this basis would have a chilling effect on media freedom, and could ultimately hamper the press in performing its task as purveyor of information and public watchdog in democratic societies," the letter read.

A demonstrator holds two placards while standing in front of Home Office building, in London, on May 17, 2022, to protest against the extradition of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
‘Exposing War Crimes Is Not a Crime’: Assange’s Supporters Protest Outside UK Home Office
Yesterday, 20:42 GMT
Earlier on Tuesday, Assange's defense had filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the US.
In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the US.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала