Council of Europe Human Rights Chief Urges London Not to Extradite Julian Assange to US
08:26 GMT 18.05.2022 (Updated: 08:47 GMT 18.05.2022)
A UK court last month issued a formal order to extradite Julian Assange to face trial in the US. On 17 May around 200 Assange supporters rallied in London, as the WikiLeaks founder's wife said his lawyers had submitted arguments to Britain's interior minister urging her to block the extradition.
The UK has been urged not to extradite WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US. The request is contained in a letter dated 10 May addressed to Britain’s Interior Minister, Priti Patel, from the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic.
Ahead of the impending decision on Julian Assange’s extradition, the Commissioner noted that the “wider human rights implications of doing so had not yet been adequately considered in the extradition proceedings.”
"The broad and vague nature of the allegations against Mr Assange, and of the offences listed in the indictment, are troubling as many of them concern activities at the core of investigative journalism in Europe and beyond. Consequently, allowing Mr Assange’s extradition on this basis would have a chilling effect on media freedom, and could ultimately hamper the press in performing its task as purveyor of information and public watchdog in democratic societies," the letter read.
Earlier on Tuesday, Assange's defense had filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the US.
In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the US.