Council of Europe Human Rights Chief Urges London Not to Extradite Julian Assange to US

A UK court last month issued a formal order to extradite Julian Assange to face trial in the US. On 17 May around 200 Assange supporters rallied in London, as... 18.05.2022, Sputnik International

The UK has been urged not to extradite WikiLeaks whistleblower Julian Assange to the US. The request is contained in a letter dated 10 May addressed to Britain’s Interior Minister, Priti Patel, from the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, Dunja Mijatovic.Ahead of the impending decision on Julian Assange’s extradition, the Commissioner noted that the “wider human rights implications of doing so had not yet been adequately considered in the extradition proceedings.”Earlier on Tuesday, Assange's defense had filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the US.In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the US.

