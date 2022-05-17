https://sputniknews.com/20220517/exposing-war-crimes-is-not-a-crime-assanges-supporters-protest-outside-uk-home-office-1095586772.html

‘Exposing War Crimes Is Not a Crime’: Assange’s Supporters Protest Outside UK Home Office

‘Exposing War Crimes Is Not a Crime’: Assange’s Supporters Protest Outside UK Home Office

LONDON (Sputnik) - Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is facing extradition to the United States, have gathered outside the UK Home Office... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-17T20:42+0000

2022-05-17T20:42+0000

2022-05-17T20:43+0000

julian assange

protest

wikileaks

war crimes

extradition

us

uk

freedom of press

journalism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/11/1095586747_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_176519a6b8c0cb88ad4da3e1d8a33701.jpg

Several dozen protesters with posters and banners in support of Assange are chanting for his release in front of the office. The police are on site.Assange's wife Stella, who came to the Home Office building with their two children, appealed from the rostrum to the Home Secretary, the entire department and the British government as a whole with a call to release WikiLeaks founder.Labour lawmaker and former Shadow Secretary for Justice Richard Burgon stressed that Assange's "political extradition" should not be allowed and if the Home Secretary decides in favor, it will threaten the freedom of press and serve as a warning to anyone who exposes war crimes.Earlier on Tuesday, Assange's defense filed a representation to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to block his extradition to the US.In April, the UK Westminster Magistrate's Court formally approved the extradition of Assange to the US. Whether he would be extradited or not now rests with UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.The WikiLeaks founder has been on remand at the Belmarsh maximum-security prison in southeast London since October 2020, after serving an 11-month sentence for breaking bail conditions. In 2012, instead of appearing in court as his bail conditions demanded, Assange sought shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he remained until 2019 over concerns that he might otherwise end up extradited to the US.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

julian assange, protest, wikileaks, war crimes, extradition, us, uk, freedom of press, journalism