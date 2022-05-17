International
https://sputniknews.com/20220517/assanges-wife-to-file-representations-with-priti-patel-to-block-his-extradition-to-us-1095579056.html
Assange's Wife to File Representations With Priti Patel to Block His Extradition to US
Assange's Wife to File Representations With Priti Patel to Block His Extradition to US
The Westminster Magistrates Court formally approved Julian Assange's extradition to the United States in late April, bringing the WikiLeaks founder one step... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International
2022-05-17T14:21+0000
2022-05-17T14:30+0000
world
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Julian Assange's defence team is preparing to file representations to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, asking her to block the activist's extradition to the US, Stella Moris, Mr. Assange's wife, has announced."The US and UK are happy to talk about political prisoners abroad but they've created a political prisoner of their own. At every stage the law has been abused in order to victimise Julian. He has been silenced, he has been disappeared. The last time Julian was allowed to attend his own court hearing was in January 2021," Morris said in a video attached to a tweet about the plans to file representations.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world

Assange's Wife to File Representations With Priti Patel to Block His Extradition to US

14:21 GMT 17.05.2022 (Updated: 14:30 GMT 17.05.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.05.2022
© Sputnik
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Being updated
The Westminster Magistrates Court formally approved Julian Assange's extradition to the United States in late April, bringing the WikiLeaks founder one step closer to being sent overseas, where he could face death in prison if convicted on espionage charges filed against him by the US government.
Julian Assange's defence team is preparing to file representations to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, asking her to block the activist's extradition to the US, Stella Moris, Mr. Assange's wife, has announced.
"The US and UK are happy to talk about political prisoners abroad but they've created a political prisoner of their own. At every stage the law has been abused in order to victimise Julian. He has been silenced, he has been disappeared. The last time Julian was allowed to attend his own court hearing was in January 2021," Morris said in a video attached to a tweet about the plans to file representations.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала