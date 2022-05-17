https://sputniknews.com/20220517/assanges-wife-to-file-representations-with-priti-patel-to-block-his-extradition-to-us-1095579056.html

Assange's Wife to File Representations With Priti Patel to Block His Extradition to US

The Westminster Magistrates Court formally approved Julian Assange's extradition to the United States in late April, bringing the WikiLeaks founder one step... 17.05.2022, Sputnik International

Julian Assange's defence team is preparing to file representations to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, asking her to block the activist's extradition to the US, Stella Moris, Mr. Assange's wife, has announced."The US and UK are happy to talk about political prisoners abroad but they've created a political prisoner of their own. At every stage the law has been abused in order to victimise Julian. He has been silenced, he has been disappeared. The last time Julian was allowed to attend his own court hearing was in January 2021," Morris said in a video attached to a tweet about the plans to file representations.

