Westminster Magistrates' Court Issues Order to Extradite Julian Assange to US
Westminster Magistrates' Court Issues Order to Extradite Julian Assange to US
The WikiLeaks founder can still appeal the London court's decision to allow his extradition to the United States.
Westminster Magistrates' Court Issues Order to Extradite Julian Assange to US
09:59 GMT 20.04.2022 (Updated: 10:40 GMT 20.04.2022)
The WikiLeaks founder can still appeal the London court's decision to allow his extradition to the United States.
The London court made a formal decision to extradite Julian Assange to the United States on Wednesday.
However, the final decision is to be made by the UK government.
WikiLeaks tweeted that the defence team has until 18 May to challenge the decision before Home Secretary Priti Patel makes her decision on the ruling.
Should he be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of espionage, Assange faces up to 175 years behind bars.
WikiLeaks' chief editor Kristinn Hrafnsson said that by issuing the extradition order, the Westminster Magistrate's Court had signed Assange's death sentence.
"Extraditing Assange would be a risk to his life," Hrafnsson told the crowd assembled in front of the court. "It would be equal to a death sentence. Now, Julian's life is in the hands of Priti Patel and Boris Johnson. They need to do the right thing."
Earlier, Assange's defence team argued that the WikiLeaks founder might commit suicide if he was extradited to the US.
In December 2021, the London High Court greenlit the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier ruling that the journalist could not be extradited
to the US due to his health issues and inhumane conditions that await him in an American prison.
Washington sought Assange's extradition to the US over accusations of espionage after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents revealing war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.