https://sputniknews.com/20220420/westminster-magistrates-court-issues-order-on-julian-assange-extradition-to-us-1094907602.html

Westminster Magistrates' Court Issues Order to Extradite Julian Assange to US

Westminster Magistrates' Court Issues Order to Extradite Julian Assange to US

The WikiLeaks founder can still appeal the London court's decision to allow his extradition to the United States. 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T09:59+0000

2022-04-20T09:59+0000

2022-04-20T10:40+0000

uk

us

julian assange

extradition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094908490_0:151:3105:1898_1920x0_80_0_0_0b0676492a0af28c1dbd36ca0b1967d5.jpg

The London court made a formal decision to extradite Julian Assange to the United States on Wednesday.However, the final decision is to be made by the UK government.WikiLeaks tweeted that the defence team has until 18 May to challenge the decision before Home Secretary Priti Patel makes her decision on the ruling.Should he be extradited to the United States, where he is accused of espionage, Assange faces up to 175 years behind bars.WikiLeaks' chief editor Kristinn Hrafnsson said that by issuing the extradition order, the Westminster Magistrate's Court had signed Assange's death sentence. Earlier, Assange's defence team argued that the WikiLeaks founder might commit suicide if he was extradited to the US.In December 2021, the London High Court greenlit the US appeal to extradite Assange, overturning an earlier ruling that the journalist could not be extradited to the US due to his health issues and inhumane conditions that await him in an American prison.Washington sought Assange's extradition to the US over accusations of espionage after WikiLeaks published thousands of classified documents revealing war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, us, julian assange, extradition