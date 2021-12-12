Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
The US has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited on spying charges. In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.
https://sputniknews.com/20211212/julian-assange-suffered-stroke-during-october-court-appearance-fiancee-reveals-1091450952.html
Julian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
Julian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suffered a "mini" stroke during an October court hearing in the UK, his fiancee Stella Morris has revealed.
2021-12-12T01:31+0000
2021-12-12T02:00+0000
julian assange
stroke
hm prison belmarsh
us wins appeal to extradite assange
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080490181_0:133:3169:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_d38100b67770230a536be918db93c8d8.jpg
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suffered a "mini" stroke during an October court hearing in the UK, his fiancee Stella Moris has revealed.Citing Assange's fiancee, the Daily Mail Online reported on Saturday that the incident took place during a video court appearance from Belmarsh Prison on October 27. Following the episode, it was reportedly determined that the WikiLeaks publisher was left with a "drooping right eyelid, memory problems and signs of neurological damage." A mini stroke, medically known as a transient ischemic attack, is caused by a brief blood flow interruption to the brain, spinal cord or retina, according to the Mayo Clinic. While the condition may not cause permanent disabilities, the occurrence does suggest that a more serious episode could be looming.WikiLeaks issued a statement via Twitter that doctors had confirmed Assange's stroke on the morning of his latest hearing.It is believed that Assange's stroke was brought on by the prison conditions that he has been subjected to since his 2019 detainment, after Ecuador revoked his political asylum status.Moris has indicated that Assange has "more or less" recovered after having an MRI scan and being placed on anti-stroke medications."Julian is struggling and I fear this mini-stroke could be the precursor to a more major attack," she stated. "It compounds our fears about his ability to survive the longer this long legal battle goes on."Moris recalled that while Assange had been excused by the judge from the court appearance, he was not permitted to leave the prison video room.Assange's fiancee asserted that Assange was growing increasingly distressed with having to spend another holiday season apart from his family. Assange and Moris have two sons, aged four and two.Earlier this year, over 60 doctors weighed in on Assange's health, warning in an open letter that his condition has gotten so dire that he could die behind bars at the Belmarsh facility. The letter was based on eyewitness accounts of his health and his October 21 court appearance."There is no time to lose," the letter stated. The physicians who signed the letter hailed from the US, Australia, the UK, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Italy, and Sri Lanka.The latest revelation comes days after the US won its appeal to have Assange extradited stateside to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including those that exposed US war crimes committed in Iraq. If convicted in the US, Assange would spend the remainder of his life in prison.
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/us-lawyer-if-extradited-assange-would-face-show-trial-1091443187.html
Poor victim Assange..... another victim of democracy.....!
1
The EVIL Cabal allowed to slowly kill one of our own. Disgusting!
0
3
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Gaby Arancibia
Gaby Arancibia
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/11/1080490181_218:0:2949:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_13b595aef769d150373b1b07d36f663a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, stroke, hm prison belmarsh

Julian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals

01:31 GMT 12.12.2021 (Updated: 02:00 GMT 12.12.2021)
© AP Photo / Alberto PezzaliWikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves in a prison van after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, for an administrative hearing in London, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaves in a prison van after appearing at Westminster Magistrates Court, for an administrative hearing in London, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
© AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
Subscribe
Gaby Arancibia
All materialsWrite to the author
The WikiLeaks founder has been held behind bars since he was pulled from the Ecuadorian embassy in late 2019 after having his political asylum status revoked. He had previously remained within the confines of the embassy in London since 2012.
Wikileaks founder Julian Assange suffered a "mini" stroke during an October court hearing in the UK, his fiancee Stella Moris has revealed.
Citing Assange's fiancee, the Daily Mail Online reported on Saturday that the incident took place during a video court appearance from Belmarsh Prison on October 27. Following the episode, it was reportedly determined that the WikiLeaks publisher was left with a "drooping right eyelid, memory problems and signs of neurological damage."
A mini stroke, medically known as a transient ischemic attack, is caused by a brief blood flow interruption to the brain, spinal cord or retina, according to the Mayo Clinic. While the condition may not cause permanent disabilities, the occurrence does suggest that a more serious episode could be looming.
WikiLeaks issued a statement via Twitter that doctors had confirmed Assange's stroke on the morning of his latest hearing.
© Elizabeth CookThis is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2021
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP)
© Elizabeth Cook
It is believed that Assange's stroke was brought on by the prison conditions that he has been subjected to since his 2019 detainment, after Ecuador revoked his political asylum status.
Moris has indicated that Assange has "more or less" recovered after having an MRI scan and being placed on anti-stroke medications.
"Julian is struggling and I fear this mini-stroke could be the precursor to a more major attack," she stated. "It compounds our fears about his ability to survive the longer this long legal battle goes on."

"It urgently needs to be resolved. Look at animals trapped in cages in a zoo. It cuts their life short. That's what's happening to Julian. The never-ending court cases are extremely stressful mentally."

Moris recalled that while Assange had been excused by the judge from the court appearance, he was not permitted to leave the prison video room.

"He had to sit through all this when he should have been excused. He was in a truly terrible state. His eyes were out of synch, his right eyelid would not close, his memory was blurry," she detailed.

Assange's fiancee asserted that Assange was growing increasingly distressed with having to spend another holiday season apart from his family. Assange and Moris have two sons, aged four and two.
Earlier this year, over 60 doctors weighed in on Assange's health, warning in an open letter that his condition has gotten so dire that he could die behind bars at the Belmarsh facility. The letter was based on eyewitness accounts of his health and his October 21 court appearance.
A man holds a photograph of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest demanding the freedom of Assange in front of the UK embassy in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
US Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
Yesterday, 17:00 GMT
"There is no time to lose," the letter stated. The physicians who signed the letter hailed from the US, Australia, the UK, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Italy, and Sri Lanka.
The latest revelation comes days after the US won its appeal to have Assange extradited stateside to face espionage charges over WikiLeaks' publication of thousands of military and diplomatic files, including those that exposed US war crimes committed in Iraq. If convicted in the US, Assange would spend the remainder of his life in prison.
010020
Discuss
Popular comments
Poor victim Assange..... another victim of democracy.....!
Zeke Aln
12 December, 04:41 GMT1
100000
The EVIL Cabal allowed to slowly kill one of our own. Disgusting!
wwtfud
12 December, 04:56 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:01 GMTUS Never Intended to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine, Biden Says
01:31 GMTJulian Assange Suffered Stroke During October Court Appearance, Fiancee Reveals
01:11 GMTAlly Anxiety: US May Block Another French Naval Deal After Approving $9.4 Bln Sale to Greece
YesterdayNew York City FC Bests Portland Timbers in Fight for 2021 MLS Cup
YesterdayCan Antonie Griezmann Shake His Atletico Madrid Struggles in Time for Madrid Derby?
YesterdayIsrael Consulted US Prior to Covert Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Site, Missile Factory - Report
YesterdayPfizer Booster Gives Some Protection Against Omicron, Two Shots Not Enough - Study
YesterdayBiden: Outbreak of Deadly Tornadoes ‘Likely Largest’ in US History as Death Toll Exceeds 70
YesterdayWhy Joe Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' Is Facing Criticism From All Directions
YesterdayCNN Employee Charged With Luring Underage Girls Into Illegal Sexual Activity - Report
YesterdayIsrael Preparing Military Option to Prevent Iran's Nuclear Bomb Acquisition - Gantz
YesterdayUS Congress' Move on UFO Investigations Heralds Revival of 'One Percent Doctrine' – Report
YesterdayMoscow Calls Out US Hypocrisy Amid Reports CIA is Planning Pivot to Focus on Russia, China
YesterdayWarring Libyan Armed Forces Agree to Unite Army, Acting Commander of LNA Says
YesterdayChina Says US Using Democracy as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’ to Meddle in Others’ Affairs
Yesterday'Latvian Strain'? Uncontrolled Mutations of COVID Found Among Farmed Minks in Latvia – Report
YesterdayUK to Issue Fishing Licenses to 25 More European Ships
YesterdayLost Inside Cambodia: Phnom Penh Orders Destruction, Mothballing of All US Weapons
YesterdayEx-UN Expert: Biden's 'Summit for Democracy' is Sheer Hypocrisy Amid US Effort to Persecute Assange
YesterdayHamas Says Blast in Lebanon Caused by Short Circuit in Warehouse With Oxygen Cylinders