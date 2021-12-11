Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
- Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
The US has won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited on spying charges. In January, UK district judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled against extraditing Assange to the US, but the US Department of Justice appealed her decision to the London High Court.
https://sputniknews.com/20211211/us-lawyer-if-extradited-assange-would-face-show-trial-1091443187.html
US Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
US Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
On 10 December, a London court ruled in favour of the US' appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the... 11.12.2021, Sputnik International
2021-12-11T17:00+0000
2021-12-11T17:00+0000
us wins appeal to extradite assange
julian assange
us
interviews
extradition
wikileaks
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471273_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_37b5a200540792c6dae9ac5c5bd987f0.jpg
Sputnik spoke to Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law and a human rights lawyer who was involved in the successful effort to stymie the US/UK Extradition Treaty in the US that the Biden Administration is using against Assange – he voiced concern about safety of the Wikileaks founder if he's extradited to the US, adding that the whistleblower is unlikely will face a fair trial.Sputnik: With the verdict announced, will Assange be sent to the US after all? If so, how soon?Francis Boyle: We don't know. His lawyers have indicated they're going to appeal to the British Supreme Court, and then if that appeal is denied, I certainly hope his lawyers have prepared emergency papers to file immediately in the European Court of Human Rights with a request for indication of provisional measures of protection to prevent his extradition. I’m not part of his team, but if I had been representing him, I would have those papers ready to go to file in the European Court of Human Rights immediately if and when the British Supreme Court denies the appeal.The focus of the appeal of the European Court of Human Rights would be a violation of his basic human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, including a threat to his life if he is extradited to the United States. There's a very famous Soering Decision and also a threat to his mental health and well-being, and also that this would violate freedom of press, freedom of conscience and things of that nature, as set forth in the European Convention of Human Rights.Sputnik: What kind of trial could Assange face in the US?Francis Boyle: It would be a show trial and a railroad. There's no way he could ever get a fair trial here in the United States. I've been appearing in United States federal courts since 1982 on behalf of people like Assange opposing US government policies, war crimes, genocide, things of that nature. And since 1982, I can only think of one judge, one federal judge that gave my people a fair trial. So he's going to be railroaded.Sputnik: What will be the conditions of his possible confinement, given the concerns about his mental health?Francis Boyle: We don't know the conditions of his possible confinement, because the United States has said they won't keep him in a Supermax, prior to the trial. I can't say what his conditions may or may not be. It didn't seem to me that they gave express guarantees, just that they would look out for his mental health. But Jeffrey Epstein was on a suicide watch and he was still suicided. I can't say I have any confidence in what these conditions might be here in the United States prior and during the trial.Sputnik: What prison, in your view, will be chosen for him? Do you believe he will be allowed to serve out his sentence in Australia?Francis Boyle: According to the accounts, the U.S. government has said after he is convicted, they are prepared to send him back to Australia for incarceration there. But there's no guarantee Australia is going to take him. Australia might not want to take him. That's a whole separate issue. The government of Australia has not supported Assange at all. So I'm not exactly sure why Australia would take him just because he is an Australian national. Australia just might say, well, you know, we're not interested in having him. So that assurance doesn't sound very reassuring to me.Sputnik: How safe, in your view, will Julian Assange be, if left to serve the sentence in the US? Do you believe his life will be out of danger?Francis Boyle: My concern is that someone might suicide Assange just like they suicided Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was clearly suicided because he knew too much, and that is my concern with Julian Assange – that he will be suicided, no matter what his mental condition might be.It came out in the news media that the CIA was plotting to kidnap him or murder him. And the CIA has a long history of these so-called extraordinary renditions where they kidnap people, torture them and some of them were murdered. So it's beyond me how the British High Court could accept any assurances given to them by the United States. But of course, this is all political in Britain, and it certainly will be here in the United States. But remember, even the CIA was plotting to kidnap him or murder him. It's that simple. So there's no way that he should be extradited here. But I do hope that if his legal team can file those papers with the European Court of Human Rights, the European Court of Human Rights would pay serious attention to this matter.
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/john-kiriakou-describes-what-awaits-assange-in-the-us-1091427268.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211210/edward-snowden-calls-public-media-furor-against-assange-dystopian-1091425680.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/10/1080471273_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_859f7aefda39cdff3b807789a74b58f9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
julian assange, us, interviews, extradition, wikileaks, uk

US Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial

17:00 GMT 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Francisco SecoA man holds a photograph of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest demanding the freedom of Assange in front of the UK embassy in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020
A man holds a photograph of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during a protest demanding the freedom of Assange in front of the UK embassy in Brussels, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.12.2021
© AP Photo / Francisco Seco
Subscribe
On 10 December, a London court ruled in favour of the US' appeal to extradite Assange, dismissing concerns raised about the journalist's health and the inhumane conditions he could face in the American prison system.
Sputnik spoke to Francis Boyle, professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law and a human rights lawyer who was involved in the successful effort to stymie the US/UK Extradition Treaty in the US that the Biden Administration is using against Assange – he voiced concern about safety of the Wikileaks founder if he's extradited to the US, adding that the whistleblower is unlikely will face a fair trial.
Sputnik: With the verdict announced, will Assange be sent to the US after all? If so, how soon?
Francis Boyle: We don't know. His lawyers have indicated they're going to appeal to the British Supreme Court, and then if that appeal is denied, I certainly hope his lawyers have prepared emergency papers to file immediately in the European Court of Human Rights with a request for indication of provisional measures of protection to prevent his extradition. I’m not part of his team, but if I had been representing him, I would have those papers ready to go to file in the European Court of Human Rights immediately if and when the British Supreme Court denies the appeal.
The focus of the appeal of the European Court of Human Rights would be a violation of his basic human rights under the European Convention on Human Rights, including a threat to his life if he is extradited to the United States. There's a very famous Soering Decision and also a threat to his mental health and well-being, and also that this would violate freedom of press, freedom of conscience and things of that nature, as set forth in the European Convention of Human Rights.
Sputnik: What kind of trial could Assange face in the US?
Francis Boyle: It would be a show trial and a railroad. There's no way he could ever get a fair trial here in the United States. I've been appearing in United States federal courts since 1982 on behalf of people like Assange opposing US government policies, war crimes, genocide, things of that nature. And since 1982, I can only think of one judge, one federal judge that gave my people a fair trial. So he's going to be railroaded.
This is a court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Julian Assange appearing at the Old Bailey in London for the ruling in his extradition case, in London, Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange was likely to kill himself if sent to the U.S. The U.S. government said it would appeal the decision. (Elizabeth Cook/PA via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
US Wins Appeal to Extradite Assange
Ex-CIA Counterterrorism Officer Describes What Awaits Assange in the US
Yesterday, 22:37 GMT
Sputnik: What will be the conditions of his possible confinement, given the concerns about his mental health?
Francis Boyle: We don't know the conditions of his possible confinement, because the United States has said they won't keep him in a Supermax, prior to the trial. I can't say what his conditions may or may not be. It didn't seem to me that they gave express guarantees, just that they would look out for his mental health. But Jeffrey Epstein was on a suicide watch and he was still suicided. I can't say I have any confidence in what these conditions might be here in the United States prior and during the trial.
Sputnik: What prison, in your view, will be chosen for him? Do you believe he will be allowed to serve out his sentence in Australia?
Francis Boyle: According to the accounts, the U.S. government has said after he is convicted, they are prepared to send him back to Australia for incarceration there. But there's no guarantee Australia is going to take him. Australia might not want to take him. That's a whole separate issue. The government of Australia has not supported Assange at all. So I'm not exactly sure why Australia would take him just because he is an Australian national. Australia just might say, well, you know, we're not interested in having him. So that assurance doesn't sound very reassuring to me.
Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden addresses attendees through video link at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.12.2021
Edward Snowden Calls Public, Media Furor Against Assange Dystopian
Yesterday, 19:49 GMT
Sputnik: How safe, in your view, will Julian Assange be, if left to serve the sentence in the US? Do you believe his life will be out of danger?
Francis Boyle: My concern is that someone might suicide Assange just like they suicided Jeffrey Epstein. Epstein was clearly suicided because he knew too much, and that is my concern with Julian Assange – that he will be suicided, no matter what his mental condition might be.
It came out in the news media that the CIA was plotting to kidnap him or murder him. And the CIA has a long history of these so-called extraordinary renditions where they kidnap people, torture them and some of them were murdered. So it's beyond me how the British High Court could accept any assurances given to them by the United States. But of course, this is all political in Britain, and it certainly will be here in the United States. But remember, even the CIA was plotting to kidnap him or murder him. It's that simple. So there's no way that he should be extradited here. But I do hope that if his legal team can file those papers with the European Court of Human Rights, the European Court of Human Rights would pay serious attention to this matter.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:00 GMTUS Lawyer: If Extradited, Assange Would Face Show Trial
16:46 GMTMagnitude 5.6 Earthquake Detected Off Indonesia's Coast
16:37 GMTKremlin Concerned by Concentration of US Troops in Greece
15:23 GMTBiden Calls Deadly Tornadoes in US 'Unimaginable Tragedy,' at Least 70 Confirmed Dead in Kentucky
15:10 GMTBiden Reportedly Holding Back Larger Military Aid to Ukraine to Use as ‘Leverage’ Against Russia
15:10 GMTEx-Envoy: Russia Believes Pakistan 'Right Conduit' to Approach Taliban, Ties With India Still Strong
15:00 GMTIndian Police Arrest Thief of Diego Maradona's Watch - Photo
14:43 GMT'We Have More Decency': Biden Claims Other World Leaders Would Want to Swap Jobs With Him
14:41 GMTUS Media Warns Pentagon Needs New Tech to Avoid Showing Up to Gunfight With China With a Knife
14:23 GMTHundreds Queuing in Bristol to Buy Banksy's Limited Edition Colston Statue Trial T-Shirts – Videos
14:23 GMTWorld Bank Donors Endorse Channelling $280m From Frozen Trust Fund to Avert Famine in Afghanistan
14:19 GMTTurkey Successfully Tests World's First Laser-Equipped Drone - Photo
14:00 GMTDid US Learn Cuban Missile Crisis Lesson Right & Could Moscow and Washington Avert Its Repetition?
13:42 GMTParting Shot: Indian Authorities Mistakenly Send COVID Jab Notification to Dead Man
13:32 GMTYellow Vests Protest in Paris Against Mandatory COVID Vaccination
13:19 GMTJeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Launches New Shepard's 19th Mission With Michael Strahan and Five Others
13:09 GMTUS to Prohibit Retiring B-1B Bombers Until Replaced With New Models, Reports Say
12:59 GMTTrump Slams Smollett’s Hoax Attack as ‘Hate Crime in Reverse’, Says 'If Republican, He'd Be In Jail'
12:31 GMTPowerPoint Coup Plot? House Panel Got Its Hands on Doc Detailing How Trump Could Have Clung to Power
12:22 GMTSpider-Man Tom Holland Mulls Quitting Acting, Speaks of 'Pre-Midlife Crisis'