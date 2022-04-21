https://sputniknews.com/20220421/assange-extradition-move-highlights-uk-govt-hypocrisy-on-human-rights-ex-ambassador-says-1094951560.html

Assange Extradition Move Highlights UK Govt. Hypocrisy on Human Rights, Ex-Ambassador Says

Assange Extradition Move Highlights UK Govt. Hypocrisy on Human Rights, Ex-Ambassador Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The decision by a London court to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States exposes the double standards and... 21.04.2022, Sputnik International

"The latest twist in the tale highlights the hypocrisy of a British government which sanctimoniously denounces Russia for suppression of free speech and war crimes while itself persecuting a journalist for revealing war crimes committed by a UK ally," Ford said.On Wednesday, the Westminster Magistrate's Court ordered for Assange's extradition to the United States where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. Assange is in poor health and suffered a stroke while being in UK custody.Drawing attention to the double standards in the latest development in Assange's long struggle to avoid being deported back to the United States for exposing so many state secrets might cause UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, a pro-American hardliner, to hesitate in implementing the move, Ford said.In any case Assange's legal team still have options to appeal other elements of the earlier court rulings which effectively obliged the Westminster Magistrates Court to authorize the Home Secretary to extradite, Ford continued.Assange's defense team does not rule out the possibility of applying to the European Court of Human Rights to seek to block his extradition, Carlos Poveda, Assange 's lawyer, told Sputnik on Thursday.

