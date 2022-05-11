https://sputniknews.com/20220511/finlands-nato-application-may-be-presented-in-matter-of-days-countrys-fm-says-1095414947.html

Finland's NATO Application May Be Presented in Matter of Days, Country's FM Says

Finland's NATO Application May Be Presented in Matter of Days, Country's FM Says

Joining NATO would be a significant shift in Finland's decadeslong neutrality policy, as it could provoke retaliation from Russia, which has been vocal in its... 11.05.2022, Sputnik International

2022-05-11T00:46+0000

2022-05-11T00:46+0000

2022-05-11T00:45+0000

nato

nato expansion

finland

europe

nato summit

military & intelligence

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0b/1095415457_0:0:2963:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_2533676f6f88813ba6491f40e5544343.jpg

Finland will be ready to send its application to join the NATO military bloc shortly after completing a few more stages, the country's foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told CNBC on Tuesday. The Nordic country has been pondering joining the alliance since Russia launched its special military operation in the Donbass republics on February 24. The operation, according to Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin, "changed the security policy situation in such a way that there is no going back to the way things were."A five-party coalition government presently governs Finland. On Thursday, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will reportedly provide his view on the country's NATO membership, beginning a series of actions that should lead to the formal application being submitted. Finland is not alone in rethinking its security strategy. In the backdrop of the Ukraine events, Sweden has been reconsidering its position as well."I’ve been really much in favor of us [Finland and Sweden] joining together and now it looks like we have a parallel process, which could end in a similar way,” Haavisto said, adding that Sweden would likely submit its NATO application "around the same time" as his country.Meanwhile, Finland is expecting some political pledges from the alliance at a meeting scheduled for June in Madrid, Spain.To date, several NATO countries, including Germany and the US, have stated that they are willing to provide security guarantees to Stockholm and Helsinki in the interim between their applications and actual membership. All 30 NATO members must approve both countries' applications before they can join the defense alliance, which will likely take several months. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that their applications will be processed with a "minimum delay."In turn, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said last month that if Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia "will have more officially registered opponents."

https://sputniknews.com/20220425/finland-in-war-psychosis-over-nato-former-foreign-minister-says-1095026117.html

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

nato, nato expansion, finland, europe, nato summit, military & intelligence