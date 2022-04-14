International
https://sputniknews.com/20220414/medvedev-russia-will-have-more-registered-foes-after-sweden-finland-join-nato-1094752567.html
Medvedev: Russia Will Have More Registered Foes After Sweden, Finland Join NATO
Medvedev: Russia Will Have More Registered Foes After Sweden, Finland Join NATO
On Wednesday, the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to... 14.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-14T07:24+0000
2022-04-14T08:10+0000
russia
sweden
finland
nato
dmitry medvedev
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/59/1079035925_0:168:3043:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_67f2f7c77903ec1c6b7ef5070948a3a4.jpg
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that after Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have more officially registered adversaries.He noted that the US "is widely broadcasting its 'welcome' to the representatives of Northern Europe's push for joining NATO. […] What does that mean? It means that Russia will have more officially registered opponents".Additionally, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said that the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO will mean that adhering to the non-nuclear status of the Baltic is out of the question."[…] balance must be restored. Until now, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to take them", Medvedev stated.Earlier this week, media reports claimed that Finland is expected to make a decision on joining NATO by June, while Sweden will announce its position later in the summer.
sweden
finland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/59/1079035925_156:0:2887:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6369a0f1e01a81e7787e116a7e1fd554.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, sweden, finland, nato, dmitry medvedev

Medvedev: Russia Will Have More Registered Foes After Sweden, Finland Join NATO

07:24 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 14.04.2022)
© Sputnik / Yekaterina Shtukina / Go to the photo bankDeputy Chairman of the of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev during an interview on 17 April 2020.
Deputy Chairman of the of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev during an interview on 17 April 2020. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2022
© Sputnik / Yekaterina Shtukina
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
US
India
Global
On Wednesday, the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to join NATO in June of this year.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that after Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have more officially registered adversaries.
"Sweden and Finland are discussing the possibility of their joining NATO with bestial seriousness. The alliance itself is ready to accept them [...] in the shortest possible time and with minimal bureaucratic procedure", Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.
He noted that the US "is widely broadcasting its 'welcome' to the representatives of Northern Europe's push for joining NATO. […] What does that mean? It means that Russia will have more officially registered opponents".
Medvedev also wrote that if Sweden and Finland enter NATO, the length of NATO's ground borders with Russia will more than double, adding, that "naturally these borders will have to be strengthened".
Additionally, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said that the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO will mean that adhering to the non-nuclear status of the Baltic is out of the question.
"[…] balance must be restored. Until now, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to take them", Medvedev stated.
Earlier this week, media reports claimed that Finland is expected to make a decision on joining NATO by June, while Sweden will announce its position later in the summer.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала