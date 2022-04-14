https://sputniknews.com/20220414/medvedev-russia-will-have-more-registered-foes-after-sweden-finland-join-nato-1094752567.html
Medvedev: Russia Will Have More Registered Foes After Sweden, Finland Join NATO
Medvedev: Russia Will Have More Registered Foes After Sweden, Finland Join NATO
On Wednesday, the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to join NATO in June of this year.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that after Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have more officially registered adversaries.He noted that the US "is widely broadcasting its 'welcome' to the representatives of Northern Europe's push for joining NATO. […] What does that mean? It means that Russia will have more officially registered opponents".Additionally, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said that the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO will mean that adhering to the non-nuclear status of the Baltic is out of the question."[…] balance must be restored. Until now, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to take them", Medvedev stated.Earlier this week, media reports claimed that Finland is expected to make a decision on joining NATO by June, while Sweden will announce its position later in the summer.
Medvedev: Russia Will Have More Registered Foes After Sweden, Finland Join NATO
07:24 GMT 14.04.2022 (Updated: 08:10 GMT 14.04.2022)
On Wednesday, the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet reported that Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson is planning to file an application for her country to join NATO in June of this year.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev has said that after Sweden and Finland join NATO, Russia will have more officially registered adversaries.
"Sweden and Finland are discussing the possibility of their joining NATO with bestial seriousness. The alliance itself is ready to accept them [...] in the shortest possible time and with minimal bureaucratic procedure", Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.
He noted that the US "is widely broadcasting its 'welcome' to the representatives of Northern Europe's push for joining NATO. […] What does that mean? It means that Russia will have more officially registered opponents".
Medvedev also wrote that if Sweden and Finland enter NATO, the length of NATO's ground borders with Russia will more than double, adding, that "naturally these borders will have to be strengthened".
Additionally, the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council said that the possible entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO will mean that adhering to the non-nuclear status of the Baltic is out of the question.
"[…] balance must be restored. Until now, Russia has not taken such measures and was not going to take them", Medvedev stated.
Earlier this week, media reports claimed that Finland is expected to make a decision on joining NATO by June, while Sweden will announce its position later in the summer.