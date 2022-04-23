International
LIVE: Yellow Vests Gather For Anti-Government Protest Ahead of French Presidential Election Runoff
https://sputniknews.com/20220423/finlands-foreign-minister-says-no-point-in-delaying-nato-membership-application-1094995045.html
Finland's Foreign Minister Says No Point in Delaying NATO Membership Application
Finland's Foreign Minister Says No Point in Delaying NATO Membership Application
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland should not delay applying for a NATO membership as it may become more difficult to join in the future, Finnish Foreign Minister... 23.04.2022, Sputnik International
2022-04-23T15:58+0000
2022-04-23T15:59+0000
finland
nato
ukraine
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103893/65/1038936594_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_957df87ddab1aa195f005f6ea3af01d5.jpg
"What worse thing would still have to happen for Finland to at least consider NATO," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster Yle, adding that it is the right time for Helsinki to apply for NATO membership.Haavisto said that the conflict in Ukraine forced Helsinki to reassess its security policy. The minister also said that it would be good for Finland and Sweden to "synchronize" their stances on NATO membership.The debate on NATO membership was held in the Finnish parliament earlier this week. According to Yle's analysis, 114 lawmakers out of 200 expressed support for Helsinki joining NATO and more parliament members are expected to join the initiative.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
https://sputniknews.com/20220415/possible-swedish--finnish-nato-accession-may-undermine-stability-in-northern-europe-moscow-says---1094782629.html
finland
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103893/65/1038936594_0:0:3001:2250_1920x0_80_0_0_b59ead402ee5479e3e3572bc867db089.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
finland, nato, ukraine, russia

Finland's Foreign Minister Says No Point in Delaying NATO Membership Application

15:58 GMT 23.04.2022 (Updated: 15:59 GMT 23.04.2022)
© AP Photo / RONI LEHTI / Lehtikuva via AP, FILEIn this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise
In this file photo dated Aug. 29, 2014, NATO naval mine countermeasure vessels berth in Turku, Finland, during the international Northern Coasts 2014 (NOCO14) military exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.04.2022
© AP Photo / RONI LEHTI / Lehtikuva via AP, FILE
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Finland should not delay applying for a NATO membership as it may become more difficult to join in the future, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said Saturday.
"What worse thing would still have to happen for Finland to at least consider NATO," Haavisto told Finnish broadcaster Yle, adding that it is the right time for Helsinki to apply for NATO membership.
Haavisto said that the conflict in Ukraine forced Helsinki to reassess its security policy. The minister also said that it would be good for Finland and Sweden to "synchronize" their stances on NATO membership.
The debate on NATO membership was held in the Finnish parliament earlier this week. According to Yle's analysis, 114 lawmakers out of 200 expressed support for Helsinki joining NATO and more parliament members are expected to join the initiative.
Naval Units take part in the military exercise SWENEX at the Marine regiment in Berga, October 27, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2022
Possible Swedish & Finnish NATO Accession Risks Undermining Stability in Northern Europe - Moscow
15 April, 09:36 GMT
On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response, the EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which includes airspace closures and restrictive measures targeting numerous Russian officials and entities, media and financial institutions.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала