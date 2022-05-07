https://sputniknews.com/20220507/china-to-respond-harshly-if-us--nato-try-to-use-ukraine-playbook-in-taiwan-author-says-1095331417.html

China to Respond Harshly if US & NATO Try to Use 'Ukraine Playbook' in Taiwan, Author Says

07.05.2022

Beijing has indeed taken a tough stance against Washington and NATO over the Ukraine conflict, while not using the language employed by the Chinese daily, says Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific affairs commentator and author of "US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal."On 6 May, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian yet again criticised the US-led NATO bloc, citing the anniversary of NATO's bombing of Chinese Embassy in Yugoslavia on 7 May 1999 that claimed the lives of three Chinese journalists and wounded more than 20 Chinese diplomats.Beijing has adhered to a balancing strategy with regard to the Ukraine crisis since the beginning of Moscow's operation. China has not adopted the West's anti-Russian restrictions, and has repeatedly abstained from voting in the UN General Assembly resolutions aimed against Moscow."Beijing sees little to gain from joining the international chorus condemning Moscow," writes Yan Xuetong, a distinguished professor and dean of the Institute of International Relations at Tsinghua University, in his op-ed for Foreign Affairs.The Chinese are well aware that regardless of what China says or does in response to the Russian special operation, "Washington is unlikely to soften its strategy of containment toward Beijing," according to the professor. At the same time, "as China’s largest and most militarily capable neighbour, Russia is not a power that Beijing wishes to antagonise," Yan highlighted."[Beijing] now sees Washington as deliberately escalating the war [in Ukraine] in order to perpetuate it, thereby weakening both Russia and China," the professor wrote.US Attempts to Set Taiwan on Fire May Trigger Strong Response From BeijingChina is likely to stick to the "middle path" with regard to the Ukraine crisis until the special operation in Ukraine is over, according to Yan Xuetong. The only thing that can change Beijing’s calculus and push it closer to Russia, "is if the United States provides military support for a Taiwanese declaration of de jure independence," the professor wrote for Foreign Affairs.If the US and NATO instrumentalise a "Ukraine playbook" to provoke China over Taiwan, which Beijing sees as an unalienable part of China, President Xi Jinping's response is likely to be tough and sharp, emphasises Pauken.It seems that the Chinese did not anticipate that the EU and NATO would resort to highly bellicose rhetoric, tough and even self-harming sanctions as well as a large-scale armament spree, in response to Russia's special operation, according to Pauken."The Chinese have some concerns that Europe could pursue pro-war hawk policies and that would place Beijing at greater risk of conflicts," the Beijing-based commentator notes, adding that the Chinese believe that NATO and Russia wouldn't end up in a nuclear standoff.Currently, NATO appears to be ready to proceed with further expansion as Finland and Sweden are considering joining the bloc. The commentator notes that there are also rumours in the East that the transatlantic military bloc could admit South Korea one day. NATO and Seoul have been engaged in dialogue and cooperation since 2005. On 5 May 2022, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) became the first in Asia to join NATO’s Cyber Defense Group.The World is Bracing for "Depression"China's growing distrust in the West has been amplified by the US and EU sanctions against Russia as well as grabbing of Russia's Central Bank assets and those of Russian businessmen. The Guardian claims that Beijing has ordered a “stress test” to study the implications of a similar sanctions spree against the Chinese economy.Beijing needs the BRI more than ever before, according to the Asia-Pacific commentator. This need stems not only from a threat of Western economic sanctions, but also from growing global inflation and recession engulfing developed economies.Pauken argues that in high inflationary times, the biggest winners will be the markets with huge amounts of natural resources, including oil, gas, coal, minerals, rare earths and many other commodities. At the same time, the biggest losers will be those who rely too heavily on the services industry and consumption, i.e. the EU, the UK and the US.Meanwhile, China-Russia trade ties are likely to "remain robust and with potential for huge growth for both sides," since Russia is the world's largest holder of natural resources and a founding member of the BRI, according to Pauken.

