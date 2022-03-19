https://sputniknews.com/20220319/how-biden-undermined-worlds-trust-in-us-dollar-by-freezing-russian-central-banks-assets-1094015216.html

How Biden Undermined World's Trust in US Dollar by Freezing Russian Central Bank’s Assets

"This move in the long-term will have disastrous consequences for Washington and the US Federal Reserve Bank", says Thomas W. Pauken II, a Beijing-based Asia-Pacific affairs commentator and author of US vs. China: From Trade War to Reciprocal Deal. "Anytime a nation anticipates the US will rupture bilateral relations with them, the rival nations to the US will demand a withdrawal of their foreign currency and gold reserves from Wall Street banks. The nation making the request will spark a banking panic as bankers will know the other sovereign government is planning to hit the US with tough actions. But, if Wall Street bankers refuse to hand over the reserves to the proper owners, you could deem it an 'act of war'".Pauken does not rule out that many countries that don’t trust the US "will start to slowly and quietly take out their reserves’ holdings from Wall Street banks". Consequently, US and European banks will see a trend of foreign nations stopping their business dealings with them and moving their cash back home or to Asian banks, such as in Singapore, according to the Beijing-based commentator.Russia's assets were frozen on 28 February, after Moscow invoked Article 51 of the UN Charter and launched the special operation to de-militarise and de-Nazify Ukraine on 24 February. On 11 March, US President Joe Biden signed an order banning the sale or delivery by any other means of dollar-denominated banknotes to Russia.The move accelerated the process of the de-dollarisation of the Russian economy that has been ongoing since 2014, when the US and its NATO partners went on a sanctions spree in response to Crimea's reunification with Russia.On 18 March, members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan, agreed on a phased transition to settlements in national currencies, according to the head of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Reshetnikov. Earlier, Russia started bilateral trade in national currencies with China, India, Turkey, and Iran. Moscow also diversified its Central Bank's reserves: by mid-2021, just 16.4% of Russia's national wealth was held in US dollars, according to Reuters.Washington Has Shot Itself in the FootAlthough Russia's de-dollarisation does not pose an immediate threat to the greenback's dominance, according to financial observers, the Biden administration's decision to freeze Russia's assets definitely does.According to Rowley, if central bank assets held in US dollars are no longer inviolate, then other countries could eventually be pushed into "dumping reserve dollars and cutting dollar reliance in trade, finance and banking".Another SCMP contributor, Neal Kimberley, a British financial expert and FOREX analyst, shares similar concerns.Kimberley warns that Beijing "itself might feel that further diversification of China’s $3.2 trillion of foreign reserves would be appropriate".Saudi Arabia's Apparent Motive to Use Yuan in Oil TradeMeanwhile, the Wall Street Journal broke on 15 March that Saudi Arabia is apparently considering pricing some of its oil sales to China in yuan. The WSJ also reported about an upcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia, "citing people familiar with the plan". Both WSJ pieces are referring to the strained relations between Saudi Arabia and, in particular, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Biden administration.While The Hill notes that Riyadh used to threaten Washington with moving away from the US dollar in oil trade when US-Saudi relations became tense, Bloomberg suggests that this time Riyadh could have another motive.If Riyadh and Beijing decide to use the yuan in mutual oil trade, it's good news for them, deems Pauken."Both countries have little trust in the Biden administration", the Beijing-based commentator says. "They anticipate Washington will impose tough economic sanctions on them sooner or later, so they are taking the right steps to overcome the challenges that could await them. By settling energy trade in yuan, they can ignore US-led sanctions".Washington's move to freeze Russia's dollar assets is likely to trigger a domino effect with other nations diversifying the composition of their own reserves, writes Neal Kimberley in his SCMP op-ed. Eventually, this will result in "worldwide economic and financial change", he forecasts.

