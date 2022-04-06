https://sputniknews.com/20220406/china-us-must-stop-imposing-sanctions-to-help-resolve-ukraine-conflict-1094518597.html
China: US Must Stop Imposing Sanctions to Help Resolve Ukraine Conflict
China: US Must Stop Imposing Sanctions to Help Resolve Ukraine Conflict
Earlier this week, a Biden administration official reportedly said that Washington will announce new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, in coordination with... 06.04.2022, Sputnik International
Beijing has said that if the US is serious about helping to resolve the Ukrainian conflict, it should stop adding fuel to the fire by imposing sanctions.
Earlier this week, a Biden administration official reportedly said that Washington will announce new sanctions on Russia on Wednesday, in coordination with Group of 7 nations and the European Union, over Moscow's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine.
