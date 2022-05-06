https://sputniknews.com/20220506/senior-chinese-diplomat-calls-nato-eastward-expansion-recipe-for-disaster-1095321797.html

Senior Chinese Diplomat Calls NATO Eastward Expansion Recipe for Disaster

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng warned on Friday that an attempt by the United States to fix European security issues with NATO... 06.05.2022, Sputnik International

The diplomat criticized those who claimed that the Russian special operation in Ukraine validated NATO expansion eastward, saying they "take the root cause as the prescription."He slammed Western countries for their Cold-War mentality and power politics, including threats of secondary sanctions against China if it did not jump on their bandwagon. He said the Ukraine crisis proved that Europe’s security policy was outdated and its mindset "ossified."He said the US had also been sowing discord on China’s doorstep in the Asia-Pacific, creating exclusive anti-China groups and testing Beijing’s red lines on Taiwan."If this is not an Asia-Pacific version of NATO’s eastward expansion, then what is? Such a strategy, if left unchecked, would bring horrible consequences and push the Asia-Pacific over the edge of an abyss," he said.

