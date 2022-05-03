Depp's Agent Says Heard's 'Catastrophic' Abuse Op-Ed Scuppered $22.5 Mln Deal for 'Pirates' Film
At a trial that started on April 11, Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him and ruined his career after she wrote about being a survivor of domestic violence in an 2018 Washington Post op-ed, albeit never mentioning him by name. The actor’s lawyers say it was clear Heard was referencing him.
Johnny Depp’s agent has testified that Amber Heard's damning 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as an abuse victim was “catastrophic” to the Hollywood actor’s career.
In Monday’s testimony at the ongoing Depp defamation trial in Fairfax County Circuit Court, agent Jack Whigham insisted that the story where Heard portrayed herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” despite never mentioning Depp by name, was uniquely damaging to Depp’s career.
He also said that it had been “rather shocking because it was the first time I'd heard an allegation of sexual abuse.”
“It was extremely impactful,” Whigham said, referring to the 2018 op-ed. He added, in his testimony via video-link:
“With respect to Johnny, it was catastrophic because it was coming from a first person account, it was not from a journalist, not someone observing, it was from someone saying this happened to me.”
The actor’s lawyers say he was defamed by the op-ed because of the distinct reference to abuse allegations Heard had first levied in 2016. At the time, four days after filing for divorce from Depp on May 23, 2016, Heard had obtained a temporary restraining order against the Oscar-nominated actor.
She had alleged that Depp, while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, physically abused her during their relationship.
According to Jack Whigham, after the initial allegations made against him in 2016, Johnny Depp continued his acting career throughout 2017, receiving $8 million for “City Of Lies,” $10 million for “Murder on the Orient Express” and $13.5 million for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” All these films were shot under contracts reached prior to the allegations made against Depp.
However, in the wake of Amber Heard’s op-ed in 2018, Depp was reportedly forced to take a pay cut to appear in the independent film “Minimata.” But most importantly, the celebrity’s $22.5 million verbal deal with Disney to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow for a sixth installment of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise was scuppered.
The agent stated that Disney had opted to go in a “different direction” and said it planned to develop a “Pirates project” involving actress Margot Robbie instead. The movie project alluded to is yet to be made.
Depp was also dropped from his 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise recasting, with Mads Mikkelsen cast to portray his Gellert Grindelwald dark wizard character.
The talent manager for Johnny Depp testified that after the op-ed “it was impossible to get him a studio film which is what we would have normally been focused on.”
Richard Marks, an entertainment lawyer, similarly took the stand to offer the jury his assessment of the impact that Heard's opinion column in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) had on Depp's career.
“The op-ed damaged Mr. Depp, created a cancel situation if you will, harmed his reputation and ability to get work in the Hollywood industry,” stated Marks, adding that the blowback from the op-ed on Depp's reputation was “devastating.”
During the cross-examination, Amber Heard’s lawyers questioned whether there had been any written deal for the sixth “Pirates” film, prompting Whigham to acknowledge this had not been the case.
He added that “Pirates” producer Jerry Bruckheimer had spoken favorably throughout 2018 about Depp reprising his starring role in the franchise.
Heard’s lawyers also cited a succession of other factors that may have damaged Depp’s image more than the Post article. They referred to reports of heavy drug and alcohol use, as well as a separate libel lawsuit the actor filed against British newspaper The Sun in 2018 over a story calling him a "wife-beater."
A Judge had stated in 2020 that The Sun had proved what was in the article to be "substantially true" and found 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred. Johnny Depp's lawyer had slammed the rulin at the time as "perverse."
The defamation trial has now entered its fourth week. While a greater part of the testimony during the first three weeks focused on the relationship between Depp and Heard, the “Aquaman” actress herself is expected to testify later this week.