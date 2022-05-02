https://sputniknews.com/20220502/petition-to-boot-amber-heard-from-aquamans-sequel-passes-3-million-signatures-milestone-1095208230.html

Petition to Boot Amber Heard From Aquaman's Sequel Passes 3 Million Signatures Milestone

One source reportedly told the media that Heard is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively”. 02.05.2022, Sputnik International

As American actress Amber Heard is engaged in a legal battle against Hollywood star Johnny Depp, an online petition on Change.org, which calls for removing Heard from the sequel to "Aquaman" due to having been "exposed as a domestic abuser by Johnny Depp", has garnered over three million signatures.The petition’s author insists that Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment "should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project", that they must not ignore the "suffering of Heard's victims" and "must not glamorize a domestic abuser".As of the time of this article’s writing, the petition has attracted over 3,035,000 signatures, and if it reaches the next milestone (4.5 million signatures), it may become one of the top signed petitions on the Change.org platform, according to a notification on the petition’s page.Meanwhile, Heard switched her PR team ahead of her upcoming testimony this week due to growing dissatisfaction with the media coverage she has been receiving during the trial, the New York Post suggests.Heard is currently being sued for $50 million by Depp, who alleges that she defamed him in an opinion column she published in The Washington Post (printed in Fairfax County) in December 2018.In the publication in question, Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic abuse, while never directly naming Depp.

