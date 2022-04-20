https://sputniknews.com/20220420/johnny-depp-says-heards-domestic-abuse-allegations-turned-him-from-cinderella-into-quasimodo-1094921018.html

Johnny Depp Says Heard's Domestic Abuse Allegations Turned Him From 'Cinderella' into 'Quasimodo'

Johnny Depp Says Heard's Domestic Abuse Allegations Turned Him From 'Cinderella' into 'Quasimodo'

The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, with the two locking horns in US court over who should be labeled a domestic abuser, with... 20.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-20T18:55+0000

2022-04-20T18:55+0000

2022-04-20T18:55+0000

viral

society

johnny depp

amber heard

abuse

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/14/1094921113_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c349c5a94e2b469b44ff3b178f3965c.jpg

Taking the stand in Virginia court on Tuesday, Johnny Depp said that the accusations of domestic abuse that Amber Heard had thrown at him turned him from "Cinderella" into "Quasimodo".In an apparent metaphor to illustrate his career and public image that quickly crumbled following Heard's allegations, Depp tried to explain his motives behind launching his multi-million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.He insisted that Heard's allegations were "heinous and disturbing”, revealing that what his children had to go through at school was "diabolical".The actor also delved into his grim past, saying that he suffered "constant" abuse from his mother, particularly when she threw ashtrays at him or beat him with a telephone.The legal battle between Depp and Heard continues; the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued Heard after she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, portraying herself as a victim of domestic abuse. She did not point the finger at Depp directly, but, according to the actor's attorneys, it was this op-ed that undermined Depp's career and made it difficult for him to land roles. Particularly, shortly after the release of the op-ed, Depp was booted from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, where he portrayed Gellert Grindelwald.The actor sued for defamation, demanding $50 million; Heard responded with her own lawsuit, shooting for twice as much. The trial, which began more than a week ago in Virginia, continues.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

viral, society, johnny depp, amber heard, abuse