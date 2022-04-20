https://sputniknews.com/20220420/johnny-depp-says-heards-domestic-abuse-allegations-turned-him-from-cinderella-into-quasimodo-1094921018.html
Johnny Depp Says Heard's Domestic Abuse Allegations Turned Him From 'Cinderella' into 'Quasimodo'
Johnny Depp Says Heard's Domestic Abuse Allegations Turned Him From 'Cinderella' into 'Quasimodo'
The trial between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, with the two locking horns in US court over who should be labeled a domestic abuser, with millions of dollars at stake.
Taking the stand in Virginia court on Tuesday, Johnny Depp said that the accusations of domestic abuse that Amber Heard had thrown at him turned him from "Cinderella" into "Quasimodo".
In an apparent metaphor to illustrate his career and public image that quickly crumbled following Heard's allegations, Depp tried to explain his motives behind launching his multi-million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife.
“It’s been six years of trying times, very strange when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo,” Depp said during his emotional testimony, cited by ITV. "I didn’t deserve that, nor did my children, nor did the people who have believed in me all these years."
He insisted that Heard's allegations were "heinous and disturbing”, revealing that what his children had to go through at school was "diabolical".
The actor also delved into his grim past, saying that he suffered "constant" abuse from his mother, particularly when she threw ashtrays at him or beat him with a telephone.
The legal battle between Depp and Heard continues; the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star sued Heard after she penned an op-ed for The Washington Post in 2018, portraying herself as a victim of domestic abuse.
She did not point the finger at Depp directly, but, according to the actor's attorneys, it was this op-ed that undermined Depp's career and made it difficult for him to land roles. Particularly, shortly after the release of the op-ed, Depp was booted from the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise, where he portrayed Gellert Grindelwald.
The actor sued for defamation, demanding $50 million; Heard responded with her own lawsuit, shooting for twice as much. The trial, which began more than a week ago in Virginia, continues.