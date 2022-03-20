https://sputniknews.com/20220320/elon-musk-james-franco-paul-bettany-to-testify-in-johnny-depp-vs-amber-heard-case-media-says-1094025449.html

Elon Musk, James Franco, Paul Bettany to Testify in Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Case, Media Says

The actors tied the knot in February 2015, but 15 months after their nuptials Heard filed for divorce, citing domestic abuse. Depp has categorically denied the allegations. He then filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-spouse, who countersued him for $100 million.

Actors, musician, directors, billionaires, and film studio representatives – this looks like a guest list for some Hollywood shindig or a charitable event, but this is actually a list of potential witnesses that may testify in the court battle between movie star Johnny Depp and his ex-wife actress Amber Heard, TMZ writes.According to the tabloid site, high-profile figures such as "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa, director Zack Snyder ("Justice League", "300") lead singer of the White Stripes Jack White, and Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, as well as representatives of Disney and Warner Bros may appear in court.Tech maverick Elon Musk, actors James Franco ("127 Hours", "The Disaster Artist") and Paul Bettany ("Avengers", "WandaVision") will appear in court. Musk and Franco are on Amber Heard's list, while Bettany is on Depp's list.The actor previously accused Heard of having extramarital affairs with Franco and Musk, a claim she has categorically denied.The feud between Depp and Heard began in 2016, when she accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce. The actor has dismissed the accusations. That same year the pair reached a $7 million settlement, which said that their marriage had been bound by love and that there had been no intention to cause physical or emotional harm.In 2019, the star of "Pirates of the Caribbean" filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-partner after Heard penned an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence.Although Depp's name was not mentioned in the article he sued his ex, saying it was clear she meant him. The actor also claimed that Heard's accusations are an elaborate hoax aimed at promoting her acting career and said she herself had allegedly been violent towards him.Thus began a long battle between the two. Over the past three years, lawyers for Depp and Heard have presented what they describe as proof that the other side is guilty. The star of "Aquaman" showed photos of herself with bruises on her face.Depp's attorney released images of the actor with bruises and a severed finger, injuries that were reportedly inflicted by Heard. They also released an audio tape of a conversation where the actress seemingly admits to hitting Depp. The audio was allegedly recorded during the couple's therapy session.Elon Musk and James Franco are expected to testify about their relationship with Heard. Depp's lawyer claimed that Heard slept with Musk and Franco while she was still married to the actor. Reports say they also plan to question both men about whether they saw bruises on Heard's face.Last year, the actress countersued her ex-husband for $100 million. The trial will start next month.Depp previously lost a libel case against the UK newspaper The Sun, which he sued for an article where he is described as a "wife-beater". The judge ruled that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence mentioned in the newspaper's article had occurred and highlighted three incidents in which he said Depp had put Heard in "fear for her life".The actor's lawyers called the decision "flawed" and filed for an appeal, in which they cited new evidence, which reportedly may influence the judge's decision. However, a UK High Court rejected the appeal.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

