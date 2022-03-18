International
LIVE: President Putin to Address People at Concert Dedicated to 8th Anniversary of Crimea's Reunification
https://sputniknews.com/20220318/lisa-bonet-seen-wearing-wedding-ring-amid-rumours-of-reconciliation-with-jason-momoa-after-split-1093985576.html
Lisa Bonet Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Rumours of Reconciliation With Jason Momoa After Split
Lisa Bonet Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Rumours of Reconciliation With Jason Momoa After Split
The split between American actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet was announced by the couple in January via Instagram. However, a lot of rumours suggesting that... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International
2022-03-18T12:43+0000
2022-03-18T12:43+0000
viral
society
jason momoa
divorce
marriage
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093985692_0:0:3082:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_66e4ad40d60e6f47b228e3996e738260.jpg
American actress Lisa Bonet has been photographed for the first time after the news of her impending divorce from Jason Momoa, but the wedding ring was still on her finger - something that got fans thinking that things may not be over yet.The speculations about a possible reconciliation between the two are not completely groundless. Momoa deleted the divorce statement that was posted on his Instagram page on 12 January; and his move came amid reports that the "Aquaman" star had moved back in with Bonet.At the premiere of "The Batman" in early March, Momoa arrived to support his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, saying that they all are "still family".Kravitz is Lisa Bonet's daughter from her first marriage with musician Lenny Kravitz - who enjoys a warm relationship with Momoa.Neither Momoa nor Bonet, however, have confirmed the rumours of them trying to revive their marriage.They announced their split in January, saying that the decision came after the family felt "the squeeze and changes of these transformational times". Momoa and Bonet insisted that the love between them "carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lives". Now that this statement has been removed by Momoa, fans - apparently still heartbroken over the January news - have gotten their hopes up that the couple will get back together. The two have spent more than 16 years together, even though they only got married in 2017. The pair shares two children: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093985692_187:0:2918:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a3ef617fbd49bdc1fd04c0b647974ebd.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
viral, society, jason momoa, divorce, marriage

Lisa Bonet Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Rumours of Reconciliation With Jason Momoa After Split

12:43 GMT 18.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZActors Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend a screening of Sundance Channel's "The Red Road" at The Bronson Caves at Griffith Park on February 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California
Actors Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa attend a screening of Sundance Channel's The Red Road at The Bronson Caves at Griffith Park on February 24, 2014 in Los Angeles, California - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.03.2022
© AFP 2022 / ALBERTO E. RODRIGUEZ
SubscribeGoogle news
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
The split between American actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet was announced by the couple in January via Instagram. However, a lot of rumours suggesting that the two are trying to save their marriage have emerged since then - only to be fuelled by Momoa's move to delete the divorce statement from his Instagram.
American actress Lisa Bonet has been photographed for the first time after the news of her impending divorce from Jason Momoa, but the wedding ring was still on her finger - something that got fans thinking that things may not be over yet.
The speculations about a possible reconciliation between the two are not completely groundless. Momoa deleted the divorce statement that was posted on his Instagram page on 12 January; and his move came amid reports that the "Aquaman" star had moved back in with Bonet.
At the premiere of "The Batman" in early March, Momoa arrived to support his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, saying that they all are "still family".
Kravitz is Lisa Bonet's daughter from her first marriage with musician Lenny Kravitz - who enjoys a warm relationship with Momoa.
Neither Momoa nor Bonet, however, have confirmed the rumours of them trying to revive their marriage.
They announced their split in January, saying that the decision came after the family felt "the squeeze and changes of these transformational times". Momoa and Bonet insisted that the love between them "carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lives".
Now that this statement has been removed by Momoa, fans - apparently still heartbroken over the January news - have gotten their hopes up that the couple will get back together. The two have spent more than 16 years together, even though they only got married in 2017. The pair shares two children: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.
Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала