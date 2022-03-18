https://sputniknews.com/20220318/lisa-bonet-seen-wearing-wedding-ring-amid-rumours-of-reconciliation-with-jason-momoa-after-split-1093985576.html

Lisa Bonet Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Rumours of Reconciliation With Jason Momoa After Split

Lisa Bonet Seen Wearing Wedding Ring Amid Rumours of Reconciliation With Jason Momoa After Split

The split between American actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet was announced by the couple in January via Instagram. However, a lot of rumours suggesting that... 18.03.2022, Sputnik International

2022-03-18T12:43+0000

2022-03-18T12:43+0000

2022-03-18T12:43+0000

viral

society

jason momoa

divorce

marriage

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/03/12/1093985692_0:0:3082:1734_1920x0_80_0_0_66e4ad40d60e6f47b228e3996e738260.jpg

American actress Lisa Bonet has been photographed for the first time after the news of her impending divorce from Jason Momoa, but the wedding ring was still on her finger - something that got fans thinking that things may not be over yet.The speculations about a possible reconciliation between the two are not completely groundless. Momoa deleted the divorce statement that was posted on his Instagram page on 12 January; and his move came amid reports that the "Aquaman" star had moved back in with Bonet.At the premiere of "The Batman" in early March, Momoa arrived to support his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz, saying that they all are "still family".Kravitz is Lisa Bonet's daughter from her first marriage with musician Lenny Kravitz - who enjoys a warm relationship with Momoa.Neither Momoa nor Bonet, however, have confirmed the rumours of them trying to revive their marriage.They announced their split in January, saying that the decision came after the family felt "the squeeze and changes of these transformational times". Momoa and Bonet insisted that the love between them "carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lives". Now that this statement has been removed by Momoa, fans - apparently still heartbroken over the January news - have gotten their hopes up that the couple will get back together. The two have spent more than 16 years together, even though they only got married in 2017. The pair shares two children: Lola and Nakoa-Wolf.Let's stay in touch no matter what! Follow our Telegram channel to get all the latest news: https://t.me/sputniknewsus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

viral, society, jason momoa, divorce, marriage