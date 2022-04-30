https://sputniknews.com/20220430/germany-refuses-to-pay-for-russian-gas-in-rubles-1095167510.html

Germany Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

Germany Refuses to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles

BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany does not plan to pay for Russian gas in rubles and is currently doing everything to end its dependency on Russian energy, German... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T12:55+0000

2022-04-30T12:55+0000

2022-04-30T12:55+0000

germany

europe

russia

gazprom

gas

russian gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102261/43/1022614311_0:74:2499:1480_1920x0_80_0_0_83f4f29361b9a312c1aadc1d9e76039a.jpg

On Wednesday, Russian energy giant Gazprom decided to suspend gas supplies to Bulgarian company Bulgargaz and Poland's PGNiG from 27 April due to their refusal to pay for Russian gas in rubles.In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government and Gazprom to switch gas payments by countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles. This came after several countries imposed restrictions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine.According to the new scheme, Gazprombank will open special foreign currency and ruble accounts for foreign customers. Buyers will be able to transfer funds in the currencies specified in gas supply contracts. The bank will sell it on the Moscow Exchange and then transfer rubles to the gas buyers' ruble accounts. Buyers will then use these funds to pay Gazprom.

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

germany, europe, russia, gazprom, gas, russian gas