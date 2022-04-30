https://sputniknews.com/20220430/gazprom-russian-gas-transit-through-ukraine-runs-in-regular-mode-1095163650.html

Gazprom: Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Runs in Regular Mode

Gazprom: Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine Runs in Regular Mode

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gazprom continues to supply gas for transit through Ukraine in the regular mode and following consumers' demands in the amount of... 30.04.2022, Sputnik International

2022-04-30T09:14+0000

2022-04-30T09:14+0000

2022-04-30T09:14+0000

russia

russian gas

gas

gas transit

ukraine

gazprom

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/14/1083426072_0:127:3189:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_f4d64aacf9d19223dcaf7caf15f9cc83.jpg

Gazprom's contractual obligations for gas transit to Ukraine for the current year amount to 40 billion cubic meters, or about 109.6 million cubic meters per day. Since the end of February, the Ukrainian transit of Russian gas, fueled by political risks and cold weather, has been at a level close to this volume, declining slightly only for a couple of days in mid-March.On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and vowed to reduce dependence on Russian energy.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russian gas, gas, gas transit, ukraine, gazprom