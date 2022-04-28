https://sputniknews.com/20220428/russia-cuts-off-gas-to-bulgaria-and-poland-after-refusal-to-pay-in-rubles-1095103636.html

Russia Cuts Off Gas to Bulgaria and Poland After Refusal to Pay in Rubles

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the US naval encirclement of China as Australia calls a prospective Chinese base... 28.04.2022, Sputnik International

Russia Cuts Off Gas to Bulgaria and Poland After Refusal to Pay in Rubles On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about the U.S. naval encirclement of China as Australia calls a prospective Chinese base in the Solomons a “red line,” Russia halting natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to pay in rubles, and the realities of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase.

Guests:James Bradley - Historian | U.S. and Australia Cry “Red Lines” Despite Encircling ChinaChris Garaffa - Technologist | Technological Implications of Elon Musk’s Twitter PurchaseDan Kovalik - Human Rights Lawyer | Russia Cuts Off Gas to Bulgaria and Poland After Refusal to Pay in RublesAri Rastegar - Realtor | Is Elon Musk Driving Gentrification in Austin?In the first hour, James Bradley joined the show to talk about the US naval encirclement of China as Australia's Prime Minister calls a prospective Chinese base on the Solomon Islands a “red line,” and how US foreign policy is influenced by the idea China is still a totalitarian state.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Chris Garaffa for a discussion about the realities of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase and where the so-called free speech absolutist’s motivations lie. We were also joined by Dan Kovalik to talk about Russia halting natural gas to Poland and Bulgaria after they refused to pay in rubles, why NATO intentionally provoked Russia’s clear red lines regarding expansion, and Germany’s Olaf Scholz’s willingness to sacrifice his own country to bolster EU foreign policy.In the third hour, Ari Rastegar joined the conversation to talk about the business implications of Elon Musk’s Twitter purchase, whether Musk’s likely relocation of the company’s headquarters to Austin will create a rift of gentrification, and why so many are fleeing California.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

