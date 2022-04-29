https://sputniknews.com/20220429/german-employers-union-boss-says-ban-on-russian-gas-would-paralyse-economy-1095146242.html

German Employers' Union Boss Says Ban on Russian Gas Would Paralyse Economy

2022-04-29T13:04+0000

Rainer Dulger told the Augsburger Allgemeine daily in an interview out on Friday that a gas embargo had to be averted as long as possible to protect the economy from a catastrophe.Russia stopped pumping gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday after the two refused to pay for supplies in rubles. German economists fear that their country will be next after Finance Minister Christian Lindner rejected Russia's demand.Dulger said that suspension of Russian gas imports would deal a heavy blow to the chemical and raw materials industries and affect most manufacturing sectors indirectly.Dulger said Germans should get used to the idea that "the fat years are over for now" and that their incomes would shrink due to a perfect storm of the Ukrainian conflict, the pandemic, lockdowns in Chinese container ports and the green transition.

