Russia Cuts Gas to Poland and Bulgaria after Refusal to Pay; US Threatens Pacific War

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the European crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin advised the UN Chief that Kosovo set a precedent for the Donbass recognition. Also, Poland and Bulgaria refuse to pay for gas in rubles and Russia subsequently suspended service to both nations.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss Asia. The US empire has threatened war in the Pacific by threatening to attack the Solomon Islands if they allow a Chinese military base.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board-certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. Dr Fauci has announced that the US is "out of the pandemic phase." Also, covid cases are on the rise but deaths and hospitalizations do not seem to be going up.Dr. Gerald Horne, professor of history at the University of Houston, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss sanctions fallout. German unions are pushing back against any possibility of a Russian gas boycott. Also, 58 percent of voters are open to an independent candidate if faced with a choice between Biden and Trump in 2024.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Antony Blinken is accusing Iran of trying to Kill Mike Pompeo. Also, there are new claims from the White House that Iran could develop a nuclear weapon in weeks and the JCPOA seems doomed.Ajamu Baraka, former VP candidate for the Green Party, joins us to discuss Nazis in Ukraine. The Biden administration and the corporate media are working hard to contain the truth about the Nazis and White Supremacists in Ukraine.Margaret Kimberly, Editor and Senior Columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss censorship. Former President Obama gave a speech at Stanford University in which he wholly induced a regime of censorship in the American people using the power of governments controlled technology companies.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, joins us to discuss twitter. Elon Musk's purchase of twitter has boosted online criticism of the platform. Also, we discuss whether a billionaire with connections to the Pentagon will have the motivation to change the powerful social media platform in a manner that increases transparency and free speech.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this programme are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

