Wall Street Analyst: New Evidence of Alleged Cronyism & Corruption Haunts Biden Administration

Wall Street Analyst: New Evidence of Alleged Cronyism & Corruption Haunts Biden Administration

Two foreign non-profit entities with close ties to Biden administration officials are set to receive a combined $790 million from the president's fiscal year

2022-04-27

2022-04-27T18:01+0000

2022-04-27T18:01+0000

"With towering government deficits already out of control, a sane and competent administration would concentrate upon cutting expenses and collecting tax revenue, including from charity con artists inside and outside America," says Charles Ortel, a Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist specialising on charity fraud issues."The last thing an administration should do is send such huge sums to foreign non-profit organizations with whom officials may have personal ties," he addsThe Washington Examiner reported on 20 April that the White House had allocated $500 million from President Joe Biden's budget to the Norway-based Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), to support affordable COVID vaccine development. However, the White House failed to mention that a key Health and Human services official in charge of coordinating the agency's COVID-19 response, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Dawn O'Connell, used to work as CEPI's director just before she joined the Biden administration, according to the media outlet.Yet another foreign non-profit group that expects $290 million from the White House is the Switzerland-based NGO Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. Gavi's former US director, Natasha Bilimoria, now serves as the deputy assistant administrator at the Bureau for Global Health at the US Agency for International Development, according to the Washington Examiner.Citing Protect the Public's Trust, a federal watchdog group, the media outlet noted that "the non-competitive nature of the Biden administration's plans to earmark funds to CEPI and Gavi" deserves scrutiny from US lawmakers and federal investigators.How Crooks Steal Money Via Non-ProfitsOrtel notes that some influential dynastic political families and their associates appear to instrumentalise tax-exempt non-profits as convenient vehicles for enrichment.Then one finds "crooked but reliable trustees who will lend their names but agree to stay silent about any potential criminal activities," Ortel continues. The Wall Street analyst notes that "with a friendly set of bankers," one can open multiple accounts, collect massive "donations" but only declare a portion of these as revenues, stealing the balance. "A final grift is to hire friends and family members directly and via contractors and overpay them," the investigative journalist remarks."A clear case study of this is the supposed records of Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation from 23 October 1997 to the present, a 25 year charity crime spree, unprosecuted but 'investigated' by the FBI from 2001 -2005 and starting again in 2016 and afterwards," Ortel says. "Why did many of the same people who 'missed' obvious Clinton crimes, torture Trump for manifestly false Russia-related allegations?" he asks.Truth May Finally Find Its Way OutBut now it seems that the Clintons and the Bidens have run out of luck as evidence of their alleged misdeeds being exposed and piling up, according to Ortel.Earlier this month, Republican Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan told Fox News that "something is up" with the US mainstream press coverage of Hunter Biden's scandal, suggesting that President Joe Biden's son could be indicted. The president's brother, James, has also found himself in the cross hairs of the US Justice Department. There are also rumours that federal investigators have recently wondered who "the big guy" mentioned in Hunter's email exchange is. According to Hunter's former business associate Tony Bobulinsky "the big guy" is none other than Joe Biden.Simultaneously, Special Counsel John Durham is closing in on Hillary Clinton campaign operatives, lawyers and researchers involved in peddling the Trump-Russia narrative, at least some of which appears to be "pure fabrication," according to observers.Furthermore, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter also spells danger for prominent Democratic politicians, believes Charles Ortel. Back in October 2020, Twitter resorted to an outright censorship in order to ban damaging stories about Joe Biden's son Hunter and his infamous laptop. Under Musk Twitter's banning of bombshell news could become impossible, according to the analyst.The Wall Street analyst suspects that internal political struggles in the Democratic Party will lead to further exposures. He suggests that Barack Obama and the Clinton family "have had more than enough of Joe Biden and his third-tier administration.""Obama and Clinton have much to lose as John Durham digs in to establish why Obama, Biden and Clinton so feared Donald Trump," he says. "So, for some time they likely have been trying to engineer a succession plan that might work to stem massive political losses that loom in November 2022 and 2024. Biden, who once pretended to be a political pro, was revealed as a dangerous and bumbling fool. Voters see this and fear lurking dangers as foreign rivals exploit vulnerabilities in numerous flashpoints. One wonders how many of the 81 million voters for Biden are proud of their decisions some 18 months later."

