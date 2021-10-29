Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211029/talented-mr-biden-hunters-art-sales-reek-of-pay-to-play-but-doj-lost-sense-of-smell-analysts-say-1090303037.html
Talented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
Talented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
It is obvious to everyone that Hunter Biden's art exhibitions are nothing but a new influence-peddling scheme, say Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel and... 29.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-29T13:00+0000
2021-10-29T13:00+0000
barack obama
art
joe biden
hunter biden
world
us
opinion
ukraine
the new york post
emails
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082540300_0:194:2403:1545_1920x0_80_0_0_ff5fb7450b5efd21251a0d1c98ef1347.jpg
Hunter Biden’s New York City exhibition kicked off on 23 October at the Georges Berges Gallery in SoHo, with the novice artist's paintings being offered at prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 each. However, it's not easy to enter Berges' sanctum sanctorum, as the gallery is using a team of lawyers to vet anyone who wants to see Hunter's art show, according to the New York Post.It is not the first time that Hunter Biden has tested the waters of some new field and immediately achieved impressive results. In 2014, Hunter was invited to the board of directors of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, being offered a salary reportedly amounting to $83,333 per month despite having zero experience in the energy field. Similarly, in 2013, Joe's versatile son managed to create a $1 billion private investment fund with China's Bohai Capital even though his firm Rosemont Seneca was founded just four years earlier and he himself was seen by many as a novice in the field.'Biden's Artworks are Insult to Real Artists'It appears that American lawmakers have never believed in Hunter's innate talent to succeed despite having no expertise in a sphere of his choice. In September 2020, GOP senators released a report indicating that most of Hunter Biden's financial gains occurred at the time when his father was vice president. A month later, The New York Post released a series of bombshell reports suggesting that Joe Biden was well aware of the influence trading scheme and, possibly, received a percentage from his son's lucrative deals. In addition to that, the latest exposé by the Daily Mail alleged that Joe and Hunter Biden had shared bank accounts.Apparently therefore, doubt has been cast regarding Hunter's artistic skills, while his artwork sales are seen by some GOP lawmakers and conservative observers as yet another form of influence-trading.There are many good artists in New York City who are struggling to have their work showcased in a gallery for any reason, according to the analyst. The fact that unknown artist Hunter Biden has a special show in a NYC gallery which was reportedly attended by just three people on a recent day "should begin to tell you that maybe this is nothing more than a way for people who want to try to get closer to the notoriously, as alleged, corrupt Biden family to get on their good side by sending some money ostensibly to Hunter." According to Ortel, one cannot say how much of this money might end up in the pockets of the Biden family and Joe himself.Huge Price Tags &amp; Suspicious Art DealsMeanwhile, impressive price tags of the first son's debut artworks have attracted attention from Republican lawmakers who pressured Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden's art sales.During the 21 October House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) showed Garland two paintings from famous artists Claud Monet and Edgar Degas, estimated at $700,000 and $500,000, respectively. Then he showed a debut artwork by Joe Biden's son, offered for $500,000, adding that Hunter has never had any artistic background and was unable to find a gallery to exhibit his works before 2020. The congressman raised the question as to whether it is a mere coincidence that Hunter Biden's pricey paintings have been in demand since his father won the presidency.Back in July, the White House asserted to the press that it struck a deal with the gallery to keep the identities of any buyers secret both to Hunter Biden and the Biden administration. However, Republican lawmakers did not buy into this, arguing that the information about the deals could easily find its way out.In September 2021, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter obtained by The New York Post to Hunter’s art dealer, Georges Berges, requesting documents about the White House's ethical arrangements with the gallery as well as information about potential buyers and purchases of the president's son's paintings.Berges' ties to the Bidens also raise questions, according to the Daily Mail. The dealer was photographed in a bar wearing a Camp David hat earlier this month. Camp David is the traditional retreat of the sitting US president.The picture, shared on Instagram by celebrity interviewer George Wayne, triggered questions as to whether Berges spent time with the Bidens before the opening of Hunter's art exhibition in SoHo.The Bidens' Scandal Remains Officially UnseenIt appears that the Bidens don't care about ethical issues when it comes to their influence-peddling schemes, according to Jason Goodman, an American investigative journalist and founder of Crowdsource the Truth.At the same time, Hunter Biden does not seem disturbed by the IRS-FBI probe into his financial operations, as he still hasn’t sold his stake in the Beijing-connected firm despite previously vowing to do so.Apparently, the Bidens have a good reason to sleep well at night, as the FBI, Big Tech, and Big Media are largely continuing to shield them, while the Biden administration, for its part, appears to return the favour, according to the journalist."Take Andrew McCabe for instance, the disgraced, fired former deputy FBI director," Goodman notes. "His removal and the controversy surrounding it were the top news stories in March 2018. Now that Trump is out and Biden controls the DOJ, this disgraceful criminal has had his pension restored and all records of his firing expunged."The Biden scandal disappeared "like Houdini's elephant" with the help of the media, Silicon Valley giants and intelligence officials who did not want the public to see it, wrote Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University, in his blog."[A]n influence peddling scheme that directly impacts the President and his family continues to be officially unseen," the lawyer noted on 19 October, adding that the appointment of a special counsel for the Bidens is long overdue.Turley is correct in saying that the special counsel should be appointed, but of course it is an unlikely outcome under the current administration, Jason Goodman believes.
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/evidence-of-hunter--joe-bidens-shady-conduct-continues-to-pile-up-but-nobody-cares-analyst-says-1089971657.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210409/laptop-saga-juiciest-part-of-hunter-bidens-story-excluded-from-memoir-daily-mail-expos-1082585199.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/ex-obama-ethics-chief-slams-psakis-handling-of-questions-about-hunter-bidens-art-sale-1089929683.html
ukraine
camp david
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082540300_41:0:2360:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_a23501d1f9fb04400ed7ad08ab4041d3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
barack obama, art, joe biden, hunter biden, world, us, opinion, ukraine, the new york post, emails, camp david, pay to play, laptop, big tech, burisma

Talented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say

13:00 GMT 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Nick WassThen Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.
Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
© AP Photo / Nick Wass
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
It is obvious to everyone that Hunter Biden's art exhibitions are nothing but a new influence-peddling scheme, say Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel and investigative journalist Jason Goodman, who are wondering how long the Bidens' shady deeds will remain officially unseen by the US justice machine.
Hunter Biden’s New York City exhibition kicked off on 23 October at the Georges Berges Gallery in SoHo, with the novice artist's paintings being offered at prices ranging from $75,000 to $500,000 each. However, it's not easy to enter Berges' sanctum sanctorum, as the gallery is using a team of lawyers to vet anyone who wants to see Hunter's art show, according to the New York Post.
It is not the first time that Hunter Biden has tested the waters of some new field and immediately achieved impressive results. In 2014, Hunter was invited to the board of directors of Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, being offered a salary reportedly amounting to $83,333 per month despite having zero experience in the energy field. Similarly, in 2013, Joe's versatile son managed to create a $1 billion private investment fund with China's Bohai Capital even though his firm Rosemont Seneca was founded just four years earlier and he himself was seen by many as a novice in the field.
Vice President-elect, Sen. Joe Biden, D-Del., left, stands with his son Hunter during a re-enactment of the Senate oath ceremony, Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2009, in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
Evidence of Hunter & Joe Biden's Shady Conduct Continues to Pile Up, But Nobody Cares, Analyst Says
16 October, 14:30 GMT

'Biden's Artworks are Insult to Real Artists'

It appears that American lawmakers have never believed in Hunter's innate talent to succeed despite having no expertise in a sphere of his choice. In September 2020, GOP senators released a report indicating that most of Hunter Biden's financial gains occurred at the time when his father was vice president. A month later, The New York Post released a series of bombshell reports suggesting that Joe Biden was well aware of the influence trading scheme and, possibly, received a percentage from his son's lucrative deals. In addition to that, the latest exposé by the Daily Mail alleged that Joe and Hunter Biden had shared bank accounts.
Apparently therefore, doubt has been cast regarding Hunter's artistic skills, while his artwork sales are seen by some GOP lawmakers and conservative observers as yet another form of influence-trading.
"I've been buying art since the 1980s," says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel. "But when you start talking about selling paintings for $500,000 each… that's a very high price for an unknown artist, untrained artist. And there should be something truly special. There should be people who understand, in particular, modern art [and they] should be able to say: 'Well, this is groundbreaking for this reason or for that reason.' I take a look at it as somebody who is not an art expert and I just say: 'This is amateurish crap'."
There are many good artists in New York City who are struggling to have their work showcased in a gallery for any reason, according to the analyst. The fact that unknown artist Hunter Biden has a special show in a NYC gallery which was reportedly attended by just three people on a recent day "should begin to tell you that maybe this is nothing more than a way for people who want to try to get closer to the notoriously, as alleged, corrupt Biden family to get on their good side by sending some money ostensibly to Hunter." According to Ortel, one cannot say how much of this money might end up in the pockets of the Biden family and Joe himself.
"This is obviously not proper," Ortel says. "This is yet another example of an off-market deal where Biden family members are being overcompensated for no good reason. And beyond that it's an insult to artists."
Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden gives a thumbs-up as he stands on stage Saturday, 7 November 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.04.2021
Laptop Saga: Juiciest Part of Hunter Biden's Story Excluded From Memoir, Daily Mail Exposé
9 April, 17:09 GMT

Huge Price Tags & Suspicious Art Deals

Meanwhile, impressive price tags of the first son's debut artworks have attracted attention from Republican lawmakers who pressured Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden's art sales.
© REUTERS / POOLPaintings by Hunter Biden are seen as Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland about price fixing during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021
Paintings by Hunter Biden are seen as Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland about price fixing during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.10.2021
Paintings by Hunter Biden are seen as Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland about price fixing during a House Judiciary Committee oversight hearing of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. October 21, 2021
© REUTERS / POOL
During the 21 October House Judiciary Committee hearing, Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) showed Garland two paintings from famous artists Claud Monet and Edgar Degas, estimated at $700,000 and $500,000, respectively. Then he showed a debut artwork by Joe Biden's son, offered for $500,000, adding that Hunter has never had any artistic background and was unable to find a gallery to exhibit his works before 2020. The congressman raised the question as to whether it is a mere coincidence that Hunter Biden's pricey paintings have been in demand since his father won the presidency.
Back in July, the White House asserted to the press that it struck a deal with the gallery to keep the identities of any buyers secret both to Hunter Biden and the Biden administration. However, Republican lawmakers did not buy into this, arguing that the information about the deals could easily find its way out.
In September 2021, Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) sent a letter obtained by The New York Post to Hunter’s art dealer, Georges Berges, requesting documents about the White House's ethical arrangements with the gallery as well as information about potential buyers and purchases of the president's son's paintings.
Berges' ties to the Bidens also raise questions, according to the Daily Mail. The dealer was photographed in a bar wearing a Camp David hat earlier this month. Camp David is the traditional retreat of the sitting US president.
The picture, shared on Instagram by celebrity interviewer George Wayne, triggered questions as to whether Berges spent time with the Bidens before the opening of Hunter's art exhibition in SoHo.

The Bidens' Scandal Remains Officially Unseen

It appears that the Bidens don't care about ethical issues when it comes to their influence-peddling schemes, according to Jason Goodman, an American investigative journalist and founder of Crowdsource the Truth.
At the same time, Hunter Biden does not seem disturbed by the IRS-FBI probe into his financial operations, as he still hasn’t sold his stake in the Beijing-connected firm despite previously vowing to do so.
"Hunter Biden fears an FBI investigation possibly less than the average person fears a parking ticket, it’s viewed as a minor nuisance," Goodman presumes. "If the Bidens gave their actions any thought at all, I would presume they were confident, at least in their own minds, that it would be taken care of without issue."
Walter Shaub, former director of the Office of Government Ethics, participates in a briefing on about President Trump's refusal to divest his businesses and the administration's delay in disclosing ethics waivers for appointees, on Capitol Hill November 1, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Ex-Obama Ethics Chief Slams Psaki's Handling of Questions About Hunter Biden's Art Sale
14 October, 17:56 GMT
Apparently, the Bidens have a good reason to sleep well at night, as the FBI, Big Tech, and Big Media are largely continuing to shield them, while the Biden administration, for its part, appears to return the favour, according to the journalist.
"Take Andrew McCabe for instance, the disgraced, fired former deputy FBI director," Goodman notes. "His removal and the controversy surrounding it were the top news stories in March 2018. Now that Trump is out and Biden controls the DOJ, this disgraceful criminal has had his pension restored and all records of his firing expunged."
The Biden scandal disappeared "like Houdini's elephant" with the help of the media, Silicon Valley giants and intelligence officials who did not want the public to see it, wrote Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University, in his blog.
"[A]n influence peddling scheme that directly impacts the President and his family continues to be officially unseen," the lawyer noted on 19 October, adding that the appointment of a special counsel for the Bidens is long overdue.
Turley is correct in saying that the special counsel should be appointed, but of course it is an unlikely outcome under the current administration, Jason Goodman believes.
000001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:49 GMTTrio Slapped With Sedition Charges for 'Raising Pro-Pakistan Slogans' During Eid in Uttar Pradesh
13:48 GMTIndia Sees France as Indispensable to Indo-Pacific Stability Amid Submarine Crisis
13:46 GMTEU Parliament Sues European Commission for 'Inaction' on Rule of Law
13:33 GMTWhy Russia's 'Moderate Conservatism' Might Play Key Role in Resolving West's Ideological Standoff
13:16 GMT'Childish Remarks': Iran Slams Israeli Envoy to India For Accusing It of 'Destabilising' West Asia
13:13 GMTBehind Closed Doors: Biden's Meeting With Pope Francis Lasted 90 Minutes
13:08 GMTMagnesium Prices in China Fall After Resumption of Production at Key Enterprises
13:06 GMTPoland Summons Belgian Ambassador Amid Row Over Judicial Changes
13:00 GMTPoland Purchases 250 US Tanks for Political Rather Than Security Reasons, Ex-Army Chief Says
13:00 GMTTalented Mr Biden: Hunter's Art Sales Reek of Pay-to-Play But DoJ Lost Sense of Smell, Analysts Say
12:58 GMT'Topless XR Protester' Goes Nude at Downing Street, Calling for 'Naked Truth About Climate Change'
12:55 GMTAustralian Embassy in Switzerland to Resume Work After 30-year Break in 2022
12:53 GMTEx-Lawmakers Ask Judge to Block Trump Bid to Access White House Records in 6 January Probe
12:40 GMT'A Breakdown': Sweden's 'Belated' COVID Response Under Harsh Criticism From State Commission
12:34 GMTGigi Hadid Asks For 'Privacy' After Allegations Boyfriend Zayn Malik 'Struck' Her Mother, Yolanda
12:33 GMTWill Zuckerberg Rue the Day Facebook Became Meta? How Historical Rebrands Only Sometimes Worked
12:28 GMTIG Metall: Workers of Europe's Major Industrial Union Rally in Stuttgart, Germany
12:22 GMTNetizens Support Stand-up Comedian Munawar Faruqui After He Cancels Show Following Threats
12:18 GMTBJP to Hold Mumbai Protest to Support Officer Investigating Star Kid Aryan Khan's Drug Case
12:12 GMTIndia Deploys US Weapons, Including Chinook Helicopters, to Ramp Up Defence at Disputed China Border