Wall Street Analyst: Biden Family Unlikely to Get Away With Questionable Financial Schemes This Time
© AFP 2022 / MOSES ROBINSONHunter Biden attends Usher's New Look Foundation - World Leadership Conference & Awards 2011 - Day 3 at Cobb Energy Center on July 22, 2011 in Atlanta, Georgia
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News on 10 April that "something is up" with the US mainstream press' coverage of Hunter Biden's scandal, suggesting that an indictment against Hunter is possible.
Speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday, Congressman Jordan noted that the New York Times and the Washington Post revisited Hunter Biden's laptop story, previously labeled by them as "Russian disinformation," amid reports of the Justice Department's intensifying probe into Hunter's business activities.
CNN reported on 30 March that the DoJ's investigation into Hunter Biden "has gained steam in recent months," adding that a "flurry of witnesses [were] providing testimony to federal investigators and more expected to provide interviews in the coming weeks."
Furthermore, a witness in the ongoing federal investigation was recently asked to identify the individual who is referred to as the "big guy," according to the New York Post's sources. Previously, former Hunter Biden's business associate Tony Bobulinski claimed that the "big guy" is a cryptic name for Joe Biden, who has repeatedly denied having any knowledge about his son's business activities.
"Normally, witnesses and others in grand jury proceedings here are barred from making public comments so I view this news with suspicion," says Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel. "That said, brave and true investigative reporters exposed this 'big guy' email before the 2020 election. It is preposterous to believe that Joe Biden legitimately earned his wealth as a public 'servant' and 'philanthropist'. Serious FBI and forensic accountants likely would find mountains of evidence of corruption and tax evasion if they combed through records of the Biden family."
Ortel is by no means surprised by the growing scrutiny concerning the Biden family. According to the Wall Street analyst, "the Biden brand has been tarnished for decades, ever since Joe Biden withdrew from the 1988 presidential race, admitting he was a serial liar." Despite assuming the White House, Joe Biden sparked criticism from both sides of the US political aisle due to his domestic and foreign policy errors, according to the analyst.
"What has changed is that the monumental disaster that is Joe Biden is plainly evident," says Ortel. "True polls likely point to an epic slaughter of Democrats and Never Trump RINOs in November 2022 and 2024. So, the powers behind the throne likely are pushing Biden out, with the laptop and its contents being one prime instrument. Joe Biden's legacy fell apart months into his first year in the White House. Politically, he is already a toxic laughingstock whose angry thoughts frighten no serious listener."
James Biden and 150 Questionable Transactions
However, it's not only Hunter Biden who has come under the microscope by the federal investigation and the GOP probe - there's also the American president's brother, James. Politico reported in December 2020, that federal authorities in the Western District of Pennsylvania had carried out "a criminal investigation of a hospital business in which… James [Biden] was involved."
Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers told CBS News last week that James Biden's company, the Lion Hall Group, received payments from a Chinese-funded consulting group in 2018, before Joe Biden announced that he would throw his hat into the ring. Apparently, US lawmakers regard these financial transactions suspicious, given that foreign funding of presidential races is prohibited in the US.
Furthermore, CBS News learned about over 150 financial transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden's global business affairs that were "flagged as concerning by US banks for further review." Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and his GOP party fellows have been investigating the Biden family's business dealings for quite a while.
© AP Photo / Carolyn KasterPresident Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
President Joe Biden, third from left, watches as his son Hunter Biden follows his grandson Beau Biden the family leave St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington, Del., Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
'The Bidens Case Can't be Swept Under the Rug'
"Before an indictment happens, the Biden family would be wise to try to cooperate with investigators, plead guilty to reduced charges and obtain leniency well before November 2022," says Ortel. "But, Joe Biden is stubborn and stupid so he may instead fight on foolishly to an even worse defeat 'with the passage of time.'"
Last week, White House chief of staff Ron Klain claimed that the president is confident his son has done nothing wrong, adding that the investigation has nothing to do with President Joe Biden.
"Alarm bells are starting to ring in Democratic circles as the White House stonewalls in the face of increasing media inquiries," Miranda Devine of the New York Post reported on 10 April. "The White House position is unsustainable."
According to Ortel, this time the Bidens are unlikely to get away with their questionable financial dealings.
"The Hunter Biden cover-up has been acknowledged in the mainstream press and that story must now be credibly explored," the Wall Street analyst says. "The only questions are how much of the Biden family corruption scandal will be made public and whether attention will finally turn to corruption in other dynastic political families such as the Clintons."